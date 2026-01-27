Repurpose An Unexpected Thrift Store Find For Smart Cooking Pan Storage

Large, bulky baking sheets, muffin tins, and other cooking pans are difficult to store which means they're crowding your cabinets or living inside your oven. Luckily, this thrift store find becomes a smart kitchen countertop storage that'll ensure your cooking pans are out of the way yet easily accessible. Old magazine racks often find their way onto thrift store shelves since physical magazines aren't as popular anymore, but these vintage racks are a fantastic way to stylishly stash your cooking pans on the counter or provide additional organization inside a cabinet. Wood racks work best, but even metal racks will be able to hold several thin baking sheets with a piece of fabric attached for support.

For people with limited storage, this small kitchen organization idea will maximize tiny spaces, allowing you to vertically stash your baking sheets and cooking pans. If the look of these old magazine racks doesn't vibe with your kitchen, they can be painted or decorated to create functional but aesthetic decor that holds all your awkward cookware. Hanging a cute wooden sign on the front or adding lettering will elevate this storage trick into an adorable bit of design. If you're searching for quick and cute kitchen storage on a budget, look no further than thrifted magazine racks.