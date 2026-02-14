Ditch The Ugly Soap Bottle And Try This Stylish Thrift Store Flip Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hand soap is an essential for bathrooms, kitchens, and any other room with a sink. The bottles, however, aren't typically something to write home about. Unless you purchase decorative bottles to fill up, you're stuck with the plastic kind that do nothing to elevate the area's charm. Fortunately, TikTok creators like @athomewithashley have an alternative that you might not have considered before: a vase. It's pretty easy to craft your own soap bottle using an old vase, which, like baskets that you can use for kitchen towel storage, are common thrift store finds.
A beautiful soap dispenser can make the hand-washing experience a bit more luxurious. The key is to track down the perfect thrift store vase for this DIY. It should have a slim neck and a small opening that you can seal with a cork. The bottle's height is important, too. Think cute and petite — otherwise, the pump's straw may not reach the bottom.
After you find a thrifted vase that you adore, you'll need a couple of accessories to turn it into a soap bottle. The first is a cork. If you don't already have one that fits your vase's opening, you can purchase some online, like this set of Assorted Cork Stoppers. You'll also need the piece that dispenses the soap, like this two-pack of Soap Dispenser Pumps. These heads come in different finishes, so pick one that will blend with your space. You can also reuse an old one for a cheaper, more eco-friendly option.
Transforming your vase into an elegant soap dispenser
Completing this DIY doesn't take long, but it should instantly upgrade your bathroom (much like repurposing glass jars). As @athomewithashley demonstrated on TikTok, grab a drill and a ½-inch drill bit, then carefully create a hole in the middle of the cork (take your time so you don't damage it). Slide your soap pump through the top of the cork, then place the piece into the vase to see if the cork needs alterations. If necessary, cut the straw so it fits the vase's height. Just make sure it's long enough to reach the bottom.
@athomewithashley
Did you know you could make a soap dispenser from a vintage vase?! 🏺 seems like an excuse to go thrifting! Thanks @Emily Shaw for the inspiration 💗
Next, wash out your vase and fill it with nice-smelling liquid soap. Put all the pieces together, and you have a stylish dispenser that doubles as decor. Set one on your bathroom counter, and guests will be sure to notice. You could even make another one to hold dish soap by your kitchen sink, or find two matching vases so you have one for hand soap.
Although there are other ways to transform thrift store vases (like into a gorgeous bird bath with a vintage twist), this DIY allows you to finally toss those old, ugly soap bottles. These dispensers make incredible gifts, too. Find a vase that matches your loved one's style, perhaps with a floral pattern or another vintage design, and instead of filling it with soap, give them a refill container as part of the gift. Just be prepared to explain how you made such a gorgeous, personalized piece of functional decor.