Ditch The Ugly Soap Bottle And Try This Stylish Thrift Store Flip Instead

Hand soap is an essential for bathrooms, kitchens, and any other room with a sink. The bottles, however, aren't typically something to write home about. Unless you purchase decorative bottles to fill up, you're stuck with the plastic kind that do nothing to elevate the area's charm. Fortunately, TikTok creators like @athomewithashley have an alternative that you might not have considered before: a vase. It's pretty easy to craft your own soap bottle using an old vase, which, like baskets that you can use for kitchen towel storage, are common thrift store finds.

A beautiful soap dispenser can make the hand-washing experience a bit more luxurious. The key is to track down the perfect thrift store vase for this DIY. It should have a slim neck and a small opening that you can seal with a cork. The bottle's height is important, too. Think cute and petite — otherwise, the pump's straw may not reach the bottom.

After you find a thrifted vase that you adore, you'll need a couple of accessories to turn it into a soap bottle. The first is a cork. If you don't already have one that fits your vase's opening, you can purchase some online, like this set of Assorted Cork Stoppers. You'll also need the piece that dispenses the soap, like this two-pack of Soap Dispenser Pumps. These heads come in different finishes, so pick one that will blend with your space. You can also reuse an old one for a cheaper, more eco-friendly option.