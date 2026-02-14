Clear Kitchen Counter Clutter With A Dollar Tree Storage Trick That Looks High-End
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen countertops seem to have an invisible sign above them that says "drop items here." It's where many of us set down our purses, keys, water bottles, and anything else that needs a temporary home. Produce that's not stored in the fridge can also turn into visual clutter if it's not corralled. Fortunately, an easy solution to keep your kitchen tidy awaits at Dollar Tree. The trick involves using some of their wire baskets and wooden cutting boards to create stylish organizers. In the end, they look very similar to ones that sell for well-above the cost of the supplies.
The TikTok creator @charmedcottage shared this very clever storage idea. It all starts with Dollar Tree's Wire Rectangular Baskets. They come in either black or gold, so you can choose whichever color goes with your kitchen the best. Next, you'll need Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards. They're 9.8 inches long by 6.7 inches wide, a size that's very similar to the baskets (which is an important detail). Grab one basket and one cutting board for every container you'd like to create. Since it's possible to stack them, you might want to consider picking up a few each!
Transform your Dollar Tree items into chic storage baskets
You can easily unclutter your kitchen with this DIY trick using Dollar Tree finds. Start by removing the tags and packaging from your purchases and get them washed up. Then, place sorted items into the wire baskets. After they're all filled up, set the wooden cutting boards on top. They will be their new lids. Because of the flat surface the cutting board provides, you're able to stack them on each other to create a multi-tiered organizer. The combination of the wire and wood looks both stylish and gives off cottagecore vibes.
A couple of stacked baskets could turn into your new produce station to get your food off the counter. Keep yummy apples inside one and bananas in the other. Or use them for your onions, garlic, and baby potatoes. If snacks, spices, or small paper products always seem to take over your counter — create a station for them as well. The same would work for drop-zone clutter. Lay beautiful kitchen cloths inside the baskets to keep small items from falling out.
Looking to get creative with your trendy kitchen storage solution? Hang little labels from the wire baskets, such as these IRICUS Chalkboard Bin Clips. Attach pieces of jute rope to serve as handles. For baskets that won't be used for storing food, you could paint the cutting boards or give them a complete makeover by decoupaging them with lovely prints. The tops could also be upgraded with designs using a wood burning technique. But if you want to keep it simple and inexpensive, you can just stick with the baskets and plain cutting boards. Each finished container will cost less than $3, but no one else will know that.