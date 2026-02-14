Clear Kitchen Counter Clutter With A Dollar Tree Storage Trick That Looks High-End

You can easily unclutter your kitchen with this DIY trick using Dollar Tree finds. Start by removing the tags and packaging from your purchases and get them washed up. Then, place sorted items into the wire baskets. After they're all filled up, set the wooden cutting boards on top. They will be their new lids. Because of the flat surface the cutting board provides, you're able to stack them on each other to create a multi-tiered organizer. The combination of the wire and wood looks both stylish and gives off cottagecore vibes.

A couple of stacked baskets could turn into your new produce station to get your food off the counter. Keep yummy apples inside one and bananas in the other. Or use them for your onions, garlic, and baby potatoes. If snacks, spices, or small paper products always seem to take over your counter — create a station for them as well. The same would work for drop-zone clutter. Lay beautiful kitchen cloths inside the baskets to keep small items from falling out.

Looking to get creative with your trendy kitchen storage solution? Hang little labels from the wire baskets, such as these IRICUS Chalkboard Bin Clips. Attach pieces of jute rope to serve as handles. For baskets that won't be used for storing food, you could paint the cutting boards or give them a complete makeover by decoupaging them with lovely prints. The tops could also be upgraded with designs using a wood burning technique. But if you want to keep it simple and inexpensive, you can just stick with the baskets and plain cutting boards. Each finished container will cost less than $3, but no one else will know that.