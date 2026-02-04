Reuse An Empty Swiffer Container To DIY A Trendy Kitchen Storage Solution
In today's world, single-use plastics are everywhere, but there's a smart way to upcycle your empty Swiffer containers to keep them out of a landfill and add extra kitchen storage to free up space all at once. These sturdy, rectangular containers can be easily transformed into stylish storage bins for your countertop to keep it clear of miscellaneous clutter. By painting your Swiffer container or covering it in decorative paper, fabric, or even jute cord, you'll craft a cute storage bin that matches the aesthetics of your kitchen while being sustainable. To make it even more stylish, add old furniture knobs to the bottom to make adorable legs for your storage box.
Since the containers for Swiffer's wet mop pads are rather large, your upcycled storage bin could hold jars of spices, utensils, measuring cups and spoons, or other items cluttering your countertops and drawers. If there are lots of loose odds and ends in your cabinets, your Swiffer storage solution could sit on a cupboard shelf or inside a drawer to add organization with a touch of decoration. When using your upcycled container for stashing smaller objects, consider keeping and decorating the lid as well. Before starting this DIY, thoroughly wash your Swiffer container with water and dish soap to remove any lingering cleaning solution.
DIYing a cute kitchen storage bin from an empty Swiffer container
After cleaning out your Swiffer wet mop refill box and removing the label, decide how you'd like to style your bin. For a kitchen storage solution that also looks chic, painting the plastic with chalk paint and baking soda adds a unique texture and cute finish. Choose a color that matches your kitchen's decor and paint the inside and outside of the Swiffer container. Once it dries, use strong glue to attach a wooden cabinet knob or large wooden bead to each corner to create an adorable box with legs. Alternatively, try covering the plastic with Mod Podge, sticking decorative paper to the surface, and then adding another coat of Mod Podge. This can also be done with a cute, patterned fabric for a cottage-core vibe.
If you're looking for a kitchen storage solution with a more rustic appearance, jute cord is an adorable way to style your upcycled Swiffer box. After painting, wrap the cord around the container, securing it with hot glue as you work. Cover the entire outside of the box for a woven basket effect. Now, you can put an end to countertop clutter with this stylish storage hack and make use of something that would have gone in the trash.