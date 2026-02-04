Reuse An Empty Swiffer Container To DIY A Trendy Kitchen Storage Solution

In today's world, single-use plastics are everywhere, but there's a smart way to upcycle your empty Swiffer containers to keep them out of a landfill and add extra kitchen storage to free up space all at once. These sturdy, rectangular containers can be easily transformed into stylish storage bins for your countertop to keep it clear of miscellaneous clutter. By painting your Swiffer container or covering it in decorative paper, fabric, or even jute cord, you'll craft a cute storage bin that matches the aesthetics of your kitchen while being sustainable. To make it even more stylish, add old furniture knobs to the bottom to make adorable legs for your storage box.

Since the containers for Swiffer's wet mop pads are rather large, your upcycled storage bin could hold jars of spices, utensils, measuring cups and spoons, or other items cluttering your countertops and drawers. If there are lots of loose odds and ends in your cabinets, your Swiffer storage solution could sit on a cupboard shelf or inside a drawer to add organization with a touch of decoration. When using your upcycled container for stashing smaller objects, consider keeping and decorating the lid as well. Before starting this DIY, thoroughly wash your Swiffer container with water and dish soap to remove any lingering cleaning solution.