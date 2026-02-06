HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Vintage Kitchen Gems To Look Out For At Thrift Stores

Everyone has their own definition of a thrift store treasure. It might be a chair that completes the room or an old painting that stirs up nostalgia. But if you're craving ideas of where to start, head over to the kitchen section. HGTV personality Jasmine Roth shared things to keep your eyes open for while on the hunt — and certain kitchen items were on her list. Roth is a builder, designer, and host of "Help! I Wrecked My House." She's a passionate thrifter as well, with an adoration for vintage finds. According to Roth's blog, you should be on the lookout for "vintage dinnerware sets" and "old-school serving utensils."

It's never a guarantee that you'll be able to score dishes from your grandma's time or utensils with their own rich history. However, there's at least a chance if you frequent thrift stores. Roth likes to incorporate vintage pieces into the rooms she designs, and dishes can add some charm. "If you have a cool glass cabinet ... filling it with quirky, vintage dinner sets would look amazing," Roth wrote on her blog.

There are various reasons why people fall in love with old dishes and utensils. For many, specific pieces bring them back to childhood, or remind them of a special person in their life. Others appreciate the fact that vintage dish sets can be valuable. According to America's Antique Mall, it all comes down to age, brand, condition, pattern, and rarity. Even serving utensils can be worth a pretty penny, another reason is that it's possible to repurpose thrift store finds.