HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Vintage Kitchen Gems To Look Out For At Thrift Stores
Everyone has their own definition of a thrift store treasure. It might be a chair that completes the room or an old painting that stirs up nostalgia. But if you're craving ideas of where to start, head over to the kitchen section. HGTV personality Jasmine Roth shared things to keep your eyes open for while on the hunt — and certain kitchen items were on her list. Roth is a builder, designer, and host of "Help! I Wrecked My House." She's a passionate thrifter as well, with an adoration for vintage finds. According to Roth's blog, you should be on the lookout for "vintage dinnerware sets" and "old-school serving utensils."
It's never a guarantee that you'll be able to score dishes from your grandma's time or utensils with their own rich history. However, there's at least a chance if you frequent thrift stores. Roth likes to incorporate vintage pieces into the rooms she designs, and dishes can add some charm. "If you have a cool glass cabinet ... filling it with quirky, vintage dinner sets would look amazing," Roth wrote on her blog.
There are various reasons why people fall in love with old dishes and utensils. For many, specific pieces bring them back to childhood, or remind them of a special person in their life. Others appreciate the fact that vintage dish sets can be valuable. According to America's Antique Mall, it all comes down to age, brand, condition, pattern, and rarity. Even serving utensils can be worth a pretty penny, another reason is that it's possible to repurpose thrift store finds.
Ways to enjoy your secondhand vintage kitchen items
If you're lucky enough to spot an old dish set that's valuable, you could display the pieces inside a hutch, on a wall, or nestled in a basket. Or, place a few dishes inside shadow boxes and hang them above a bedroom dresser as decor. Brands like Spode, Crown Staffordshire, and Royal Cauldon could all add a romantic touch to a space. Can you actually dine with your vintage china? In some cases, yes. But you just want to be cautious that it wasn't crafted using lead paint. Fortunately, they make test kits so you can check.
Vintage serving utensils would be lovely to display, too. Hang your French copper skimmers from hooks in the kitchen, or place a variety of pieces inside a rustic container. You could also pull out a lasagna server from the 1950s when guests come over for dinner. Old utensils can bring in a bit of whimsy if you use them creatively. Be on the lookout for ones that appear to be from long ago and spark your interest. Who knows, you might find a silver ladle that you could fill with a tiny faux plant!
Don't be disappointed if you only spot a few vintage dishes instead of a whole set. They too can be used in clever new ways. A plate with a gorgeous pattern makes a wonderful jewelry holder. Or, turn a bowl into a drop zone dish for your entryway or kitchen counter. You can even repurpose old teacups into planters and birdfeeders. If you use your thrifted finds in ways that make you the happiest, they truly will be treasures.