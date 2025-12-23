The Rare Vintage Christmas Tree Kitchen Treasure Thrift Shoppers Dream Of Finding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Christmastime is full of reds, greens, and golds, twinkling lights, cozy get-togethers, and the unmistakable scent of cinnamon, gingerbread, and eggnog dusted with nutmeg. Because the holidays always revolve around food, it's also a season of festive treats. One of those enduring favorites is deviled eggs. They are a holiday favorite because they're simple to make ahead, easy for guests to grab, and versatile enough to dress up for festive occasions. What started centuries ago as spiced, stuffed eggs in European kitchens has become a beloved appetizer at American gatherings. Their creamy yolk filling and small, shareable size make them a perfect contrast to heavier holiday dishes. How they are displayed is a big part of their allure. Enter this vintage, four-piece ceramic deviled egg tree showcased by @the_mrs_ortiz on TikTok.

Commenters were over the moon at this rare find that shines as part of Christmas decor ideas and inspiration. The coveted vintage piece comes from the Duncan Ceramics company, which was founded in 1946. "I've never been more jealous in my life than I am right now," one says. "Excuse me, that's a find of a lifetime!" another adds, followed by a poster that says, "I'm shaking with envy." You might want to read up on these secrets to finding antique and vintage treasures to see if you can score one, too, while you're out last-minute Christmas shopping.