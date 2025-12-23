The Rare Vintage Christmas Tree Kitchen Treasure Thrift Shoppers Dream Of Finding
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Christmastime is full of reds, greens, and golds, twinkling lights, cozy get-togethers, and the unmistakable scent of cinnamon, gingerbread, and eggnog dusted with nutmeg. Because the holidays always revolve around food, it's also a season of festive treats. One of those enduring favorites is deviled eggs. They are a holiday favorite because they're simple to make ahead, easy for guests to grab, and versatile enough to dress up for festive occasions. What started centuries ago as spiced, stuffed eggs in European kitchens has become a beloved appetizer at American gatherings. Their creamy yolk filling and small, shareable size make them a perfect contrast to heavier holiday dishes. How they are displayed is a big part of their allure. Enter this vintage, four-piece ceramic deviled egg tree showcased by @the_mrs_ortiz on TikTok.
Commenters were over the moon at this rare find that shines as part of Christmas decor ideas and inspiration. The coveted vintage piece comes from the Duncan Ceramics company, which was founded in 1946. "I've never been more jealous in my life than I am right now," one says. "Excuse me, that's a find of a lifetime!" another adds, followed by a poster that says, "I'm shaking with envy." You might want to read up on these secrets to finding antique and vintage treasures to see if you can score one, too, while you're out last-minute Christmas shopping.
How to find your own vintage Christmas tree platter
@savvyflowersdesign
The WHITE WHALE. Can’t believe I found this ultra rare ceramic tree and can’t wait to load this with deviled eggs. #ceramictree #ceramicchristmastree #deviledeggs #vintagechristmas #christmastree♬ rockin around the christmas tree slowed down - ✰
TikTok's @savvyflowersdesign also found one of these rare ceramic trees for deviled eggs, calling it her "white whale" find. A commenter shared their family's success finding one, too. "My mom scored it at a rummage sale. They had it listed for $5, but she gave them $20," she says. You can find one of your own through Etsy, but they range from $250 to $500. Amazon also sells mass-produced versions for a lot less, like this four-piece Christmas Tree Shape Deviled Egg Tray for $89.99 or this one-piece Christmas Deviled Egg Platter for $39.99. Walmart also carries a one-piece version for much less at $22.41, but reviewers of a similar four-piece version say that the ceramic advertised turned out to be hard plastic, so buyer beware. The most fun, of course, would be finding this at a garage sale or a thrift shop, though, as the TikTok excitement proves.
When thrifting for vintage ceramics, make sure to flip pieces over and check the bottom for maker's marks or stamps, as authentic signatures, embossed names, or unique identifiers can help you tell genuine older pieces from newer or mass-produced ones and give you clues about age and origin. Smaller antique shops and mid-week visits (especially in fall and early winter) tend to yield the best finds. Now that your vintage hors d'oeuvres are set, these are the best ornaments for a very vintage Christmas to keep your holiday nostalgia going.