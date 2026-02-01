This Stylish Hack Makes Windows Look Beautiful — No Curtains Needed
On their own, windows tend to look a little boring. The obvious solution to fix this would be to hang curtains. For many, however, curtains might not be the right choice. Finding the right curtains for your space can be complicated and pricey, forcing many to seek affordable, but still chic, alternatives. One such stylish solution would be to deck out your windows with greenery.
All you need to do is take some faux leafy garlands or trailing plants and hang them along the top of your window to give it some added beauty. While this is a budget version using modern products, the tradition of hanging natural garlands in the home dates back centuries. Indeed, the ancient Romans used to celebrate their midwinter festivals by decorating their homes with greenery.
Apart from just being more affordable than curtains, hanging greenery adds elegance, color, and style to your space. Plants are also known stress reducers, meaning their presence can have a positive effect on your mental health by calming your space. Plants can be practical as well. Think about the wonderful usefulness of a mason jar kitchen window herb garden. The herbs are beautiful but also bring fresh scents and have uses in numerous dishes. So, if you don't want or can't afford curtains for your home, using greenery is a great way to spruce up your space.
Tips for adding greenery to your window
There are two great options to get greenery to drape over your windows. If you have standard curtain rods, you can hang plants or weave garland (such as the TOCHGREEN Eucalyptus Artificial Vines) on the rod. The second option is to use heavy-duty Command strips for a renter-friendly makeover. Just stick them on the wall above the window (or ceiling) and hook your garland or hanging planter onto them.
If you're not one for faux plants, there's a wide range of low-maintenance houseplants you could add to your windows for extra beauty. For individual windows, you might want to consider hanging pots of golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum) over your curtain rod. Their droopy nature creates its own type of unique natural curtain they is very easy to care for. East-facing windows would be best for this, as they provide the gentle morning light pothos likes without overdosing it on harder, afternoon sunshine. Golden pothos is also one of the best plants for north-facing windows in summertime, as the light is gentler and temps are cooler.
Say you're looking for privacy. In this case, you could place some tall plants like Bird of Paradise (Sterlitzia reginae) or even a Meyer lemon tree (Citrus x limon Meyer) right in front of the window. In the end, it's all about your own personal preference in style. If you want to use live plants, do some research and find the ones you like that will suit your window's orientation. Or, use fake plants if you don't want to care for real ones.