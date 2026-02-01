This Stylish Hack Makes Windows Look Beautiful — No Curtains Needed

On their own, windows tend to look a little boring. The obvious solution to fix this would be to hang curtains. For many, however, curtains might not be the right choice. Finding the right curtains for your space can be complicated and pricey, forcing many to seek affordable, but still chic, alternatives. One such stylish solution would be to deck out your windows with greenery.

All you need to do is take some faux leafy garlands or trailing plants and hang them along the top of your window to give it some added beauty. While this is a budget version using modern products, the tradition of hanging natural garlands in the home dates back centuries. Indeed, the ancient Romans used to celebrate their midwinter festivals by decorating their homes with greenery.

Apart from just being more affordable than curtains, hanging greenery adds elegance, color, and style to your space. Plants are also known stress reducers, meaning their presence can have a positive effect on your mental health by calming your space. Plants can be practical as well. Think about the wonderful usefulness of a mason jar kitchen window herb garden. The herbs are beautiful but also bring fresh scents and have uses in numerous dishes. So, if you don't want or can't afford curtains for your home, using greenery is a great way to spruce up your space.