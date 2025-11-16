Curtains Too Pricey? Try This Chic Alternative That Adds Privacy At A Budget Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Curtains can be frustrating for a multitude of reasons, including the need for extensive maintenance, having to choose the right patterns, and, of course, the price. If you decide you want longer curtains, more patterns, different materials, or specific textures, the cost of buying new curtains will only increase the pressure on your wallet. However, even with very little time and money, you can make your own classy-looking curtains at home. All you need is some tablecloths or flat sheets.
The main benefit of making curtains out of these materials is budget. For example, you can buy a six-pack of Niuara Table Cloths for just $25 at Amazon, or a Utopia Flat Sheet for $12. You can also get these products in a number of colors, ensuring you have the perfect shade to complement your decor. If you decide you want patterned curtains instead of a plain color, there are an almost unlimited number of options for you to peruse online or at your local homeware store. And, with any leftover supplies, you can try out some of the other genius ways to use old bed sheets.
How to turn a tablecloth into curtains
The easiest method for hanging your tablecloth or flat sheet curtains is by using Ninsula Curtain Rings, which cost $5.49 for 26 clips, although you might also want to look around for nicer rings to fit your aesthetic. To hang the material, clip the rings to the top of the fabric, making sure to space them evenly. If your material is too long, you can fold it to the necessary height and clip the rings to the fold. To hide the rings, clip the sheets up a few inches lower than the top so that the fabric rises above them, hiding them from view. You should also make sure to iron your fabric before you hang it up.
If you don't want to use curtain rings, you can hang your flat sheets directly on the curtain rod with a little more effort. The flat sheets you purchased should have a small hem at the top, which you can use to hang your curtains by using a thread cutter to open the ends and slide the rod through. To make them look like pleated curtains, you can cut slits into one side of the hem for the rod to slide through.
To beautify your tablecloth or flat sheet curtain, you can dye it using a cool ice technique, a fun method of tie dye that will add several splashes of color to your curtains. If you want something more understated, you can try the Japanese Shibori dyeing technique, which uses specific folds to make special patterns, or painting the fabric to your taste. And, for something a little different, you can even add your own trim by sewing or using ribbon and iron-on mending tape.