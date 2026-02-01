Farewell To Bedside Clutter: The Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Items Organized And Within Reach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The common recommendation is that adults get a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night. With that being said, it's not surprising that we like to keep a lot of stuff near our bedsides. Things like phones, TV controllers, water bottles, and glasses can easily clutter up a nightstand. And if you have a small one, even the lamp might start feeling a little squished! If it would be nice to have another spot for your nighttime essentials, time to start thinking outside the box. One project turns a dish drying mat from Dollar Tree into a cute organizer that you can hang from your bed. All it takes is attaching a bag with pockets to it.

Simple decluttering hacks can help when things get too chaotic. But if you're just looking to keep your bedside items organized (and off your nightstand), head to Dollar Tree for one of their Home Collection Dish Drying Mats. They're only $1.50 each and come in the colors blue, gray, and red. The second item you'll need is a bag made from plastic, preferably clear, that can be glued onto the mat. A bag with pockets or dividers is ideal so everything can stay sorted.

If you're unable to find one, you could use multiple flat bags, such as this set of 3 Clear Makeup Bags. Or, if you have an old shoe organizer you're no longer using, you could cut up the pockets. New ones are fairly inexpensive as well, like this over-the-door shoe organizer for under $9. Overall, it's important to determine what would work best for your items. Who knows, you might even be able to say goodbye to bulky nightstands altogether.