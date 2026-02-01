Farewell To Bedside Clutter: The Dollar Tree Hack That Keeps Items Organized And Within Reach
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The common recommendation is that adults get a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night. With that being said, it's not surprising that we like to keep a lot of stuff near our bedsides. Things like phones, TV controllers, water bottles, and glasses can easily clutter up a nightstand. And if you have a small one, even the lamp might start feeling a little squished! If it would be nice to have another spot for your nighttime essentials, time to start thinking outside the box. One project turns a dish drying mat from Dollar Tree into a cute organizer that you can hang from your bed. All it takes is attaching a bag with pockets to it.
Simple decluttering hacks can help when things get too chaotic. But if you're just looking to keep your bedside items organized (and off your nightstand), head to Dollar Tree for one of their Home Collection Dish Drying Mats. They're only $1.50 each and come in the colors blue, gray, and red. The second item you'll need is a bag made from plastic, preferably clear, that can be glued onto the mat. A bag with pockets or dividers is ideal so everything can stay sorted.
If you're unable to find one, you could use multiple flat bags, such as this set of 3 Clear Makeup Bags. Or, if you have an old shoe organizer you're no longer using, you could cut up the pockets. New ones are fairly inexpensive as well, like this over-the-door shoe organizer for under $9. Overall, it's important to determine what would work best for your items. Who knows, you might even be able to say goodbye to bulky nightstands altogether.
Here's how to make a clever organizer for your bedside items
If your bag has handles, you can start by removing them. Next, lay your drying mat vertically on a flat surface. Make sure it's as crease-free as possible since you'll be gluing the bag to it. Cover the back of the bag with hot glue, then attach it to the bottom of the mat. If you use multiple bags, just be aware that you need to leave empty space at the top of the mat. The extra material is what allows you to hang it from a bed. Let everything sit to dry.
You're finally ready to set up the DIY bedside organizer! Tuck the top of the drying mat underneath your mattress and it should hold it tightly in place. Go through all of your essentials and designate a spot for them in your organizer. It's a good time to toss out, donate, or rehome items that you don't need cluttering up the space. Consider cleaning up your bedroom, too.
If you need additional pockets, it's easy to create multiple organizers. The drying mat is 12-inches wide, so it's possible to have two or three, all easy to reach. Plus, you could make one for each side of the bed — especially if you have a significant other with different tastes. You'll have room for organizing all of the essentials you like having close by, such as medication, Chapstick, a flashlight, and a good book.