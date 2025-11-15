Clean Up Your Bedroom By Throwing Out These 26 Items Immediately

New years resolutions are great — if you can stick to them, but you also don't have to wait to declutter your home. In fact, you can use this 15-minute hack every week to keep chaos under control. If you aren't sure where to start, one of the best places is your bedroom. Though there are plenty of ways to give your bedroom a facelift, you won't want to do anything until you have your clutter under control.

Getting ideas for space-saving storage for a small bedroom can help you to stay organized, but no matter what storage solution you have, it will still feel chaotic if you have too much stuff. Though some things may be more difficult to let go than others, here is a list to get you started on your decluttering journey and some advice for maintaining order in every corner of your room. If you are still overwhelmed, consider trying the move-out method, which has you completely remove everything from a room or area as if you were preparing to go to a new home. This can help you identify essentials and what you can kiss goodbye.