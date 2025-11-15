Clean Up Your Bedroom By Throwing Out These 26 Items Immediately
New years resolutions are great — if you can stick to them, but you also don't have to wait to declutter your home. In fact, you can use this 15-minute hack every week to keep chaos under control. If you aren't sure where to start, one of the best places is your bedroom. Though there are plenty of ways to give your bedroom a facelift, you won't want to do anything until you have your clutter under control.
Getting ideas for space-saving storage for a small bedroom can help you to stay organized, but no matter what storage solution you have, it will still feel chaotic if you have too much stuff. Though some things may be more difficult to let go than others, here is a list to get you started on your decluttering journey and some advice for maintaining order in every corner of your room. If you are still overwhelmed, consider trying the move-out method, which has you completely remove everything from a room or area as if you were preparing to go to a new home. This can help you identify essentials and what you can kiss goodbye.
Mismatched socks
As hard as you may try, the unfortunate truth of doing laundry is that you will probably end up with some singular socks that will float around your bedroom, waiting to find their mate. Though many of us hold out in hopes that they will be reunited once again, many a time, this is a lost cause. If you aren't ready to toss your single socks just yet, at least put them in a storage container or bag so you can keep them organized.
Used up candles or scents you don't like
Many people find candles to be a soothing way to end the day or strike a mood. Howver, if you are a candle-lover, you will also probably notice that it's not hard to acquire a collection from both purchasing them for yourself and getting them as gifts. Not all of them will have desired scents. Get rid of candles you don't particularly like, and throw out — or use up — your candle surplus one at a time before reaching for a new one at the store.
Excessive storage containers
Though it can be easy to assume that the more storage you have, the more organized your space will be, that is unfortunately not always the case. Bins themselves can become clutter. Having too much storage can not only add to the mess, but it can also result in you accumulating more stuff than you need since you have created excess room to store it.
Expired makeup and body products
"Project Pan" was a viral trend from the last year centered around people's realizations that they had more cosmetic products than they could reasonably use. Yet they were still buying more. The goal was to see how many products you could "hit the pan" — a.k.a. the bottom — with and use up completely. While this is a great way to decrease waste, you also want to make sure any products you plan to use up aren't expired. If they are, just toss them. That can help get your space neater instantly.
Sheets and pillowcases you don't use
Sheets can last you a long time, but they do eventually wear out. Besides getting rid of old sheets, you may also want to pare down the number you have if you find your linen closet overflowing. You want to own at least two pairs of sheets to make rotation easier between washes, but you probably don't need more than that. Though patterns are fun, you may not want to embrace seasonal decor in your sheets to save space.
More pillows than can fit on your bed
If you struggle with making your bed, having to relocate a mountain of pillows every morning and night just makes the task more difficult. Plus, just because you have a lot of pillows it doesn't mean your bed will look like it was styled by a pro. In fact, having too many pillows on your bed can make your room feel more chaotic and cluttered. Consider just having enough pillows to sleep.
Old or broken tech and cords
Whether its an old phone charger, extension cord, outdated headphones, or a tangle of all of the above, most of us have a collection of tech, wires, or products that are in some way obsolete. In reality if these were in working order, there's a good chance that they would be in use, not storage. You can throw out the cords that you don't or can't use, especially if you are hoarding a drawer full.
Hair accessories
Yes, hair accessories can be extremely useful in organizing the loose strands hanging in your face. That said, most people end up with way more than they need. Keeping them contained and organized is one way to prevent hair clips or elastics from spreading all over. When you organize them, it also helps to toss any old, broken, or unworn accessories from the lot.
Coins and loose change
Dressers are an easy target for clutter — especially when it comes to emptying your pockets. Having a junk drawer to toss pocket change into will keep it out of sight, but it's technically still a mess, albeit a contained one. If you tend to accumulate loose change, it's best to give it a home. Something as simple as a decorative bowl can make storage neater and keep it accessible.
Ditch the TV
Decreasing your screen time in general is a great way to cut down on mental chaos, and getting rid of your bedroom TV is a great way to do that. Not only can the device itself be large and looming in your room, causing visual clutter, but it can also disrupt your sleep and encourage poor habits by limiting your ability to sleep, have conversations with a partner, or read before bed.
Clothes and shoes you don't wear
In the era of fast fashion and ever-changing trends, most people have too many clothes. A lot of us also don't wear much of what we own. Whether things no longer match our style, aren't comfortable, don't fit, or are simply worn out, hanging on to clothes that you don't wear will only make your space feel smaller. It can also make putting together outfits more difficult if things are disorganized and you don't know what you own and where everything is.
Books you don't and won't read
It can be easy to collect books, but if you have ever moved and had to take your library with you, you know what a hassle that can be. Simplifying your books to only keep ones that are sentimental or you haven't read before can help keep your space feeling lighter. If you are an avid bedtime reader, renting books from your local library or investing in a Kindle or other reading tablet is a great way to keep up your habits without risking a capsized nightstand.
Journals
Similar to the book issue, journals are another wordsmith's weakness. But filling them is also something that many people struggle to keep up with. Instead of make it work with one journal, it's common for people to purchase a new one with every attempt to begin chronicling. Unfortunately this can leave you with a collection of barely-filled journals gathering dust on the shelf. Giving away or tossing out excess journals can help declutter your space. If you want to embrace the habit, just keep one journal, and don't buy a new one until it's full.
Purses and bags
Though many people no longer subscribe to the idea of matching your purse with your shoes, that has stopped many people from accumulating too many bags. In order to have a well rounded wardrobe, it is suggested that women shouldn't have more than 15 handbags. That may seem like a lot but most women own at least 11 and purchase two new bags each year on average. If you want to take a truly minimalist approach, you can get away with just three — evening, everyday, and tote.
Hangers
It's not only too many clothes that can bungle your bedroom closet, but having too many hangers — especially mismatched ones. It can make your space feel much more chaotic than it needs to. If you have a ton of extra hangers laying around you may want to simplify down to just a couple more than the items you have hung. Getting a matching set, or choosing just one type of hanger can also make your closet feel neater and less chaotic.
Cups and dishes
Whether you take your coffee in bed or have some wine glasses sitting around from the night before, it's easy to get a little collection of drinkware going in your bedroom. It only takes a couple days for it to get out of hand. Late night snack? Dishes can stack up. Getting in the habit of checking for and removing any dishes every time you leave your room can help remedy the issue.
Pet beds and toys
Don't worry, we're not here to tell you to get rid of your pets. But it may be beneficial to limit the number of toys and accessories that Fido has in the bedroom. If you do want to keep them in there, having an open basket that allows you to easily stow them — but also lets your cat or dog drag them back out again — can help you tidy up quick without neglecting your furry friend.
Busy and awkwardly-paired colors and patterns
Just because you have a limited number of things in your room doesn't automatically make it feel organized and clutter-free. Pairing bold colors and patterns, and having random pieces of furniture thrown together can lead a space to look and feel much busier than it is. If your primary goal is to make your bedroom feel calm, but you aren't sure where to start, sticking to neutrals and subtle patterns will send you in the right direction.
Furniture you don't use
If you have extra space for furniture in your bedroom, there's a chance that you may try to fill it, or already have. Just because you can have more furniture doesn't mean you should. If you have a chair, bench, couch or any other sort of furniture in your bedroom that you just don't use, you may want to get rid of or relocate it to another room. Extra furniture will not only take up space, but it can serve as a catch-all for clothes you neglect to put away.
Alarm clock
Depending on how you're hoping to declutter, there is a case to both keep and ditch an alarm clock. If you want a digital detox from your phone, getting an alarm clock could keep you on schedule without it. If you want to keep your nightstand clear, however, opting for a smart hub with voice assistant could give you the ability to keep all visible technology out of your room while still having access to — and control over — your schedule.
Dead or dying plants
Having plants in your bedroom is a great way to make the space feel serene, organic, and harmonious. But if you have too many plants to take care of, or you don't necessarily have a green thumb, you may end up with some leaves that languish rather than live. Dead plants are a depressing form of clutter. If you can't manage to keep plants alive but still want the visual effect, you can choose a high-quality faux plant instead.
Clean out (and off) your nightstand
It's hard to feel like your room is clean if you are battling clutter on your nightstand. Keeping the bare minimum on your nightstand is a great way to help ensure that it stays organized. It also makes it easier to notice clutter when it does show up. The inside of your nightstand is nearly as important, so be sure to toss any garbage, expired products, or relocate items that aren't necessary to have in there to declutter your space.
The most obvious - garbage
If there is trash floating around your room in the most obvious forms — used tissues, clothing tags, to-go cups, bottled drinks, etc. — it should all definitely go. Should you have a real problem with your garbage hanging out regularly, you may want to get a more accessible or convenient garbage can in your room. Alternatively, you can make rules that limit what you are allowed to bring into the space.
Large clothing storage furniture like dressers
The dresser is a typical piece of bedroom furniture, but just because it is popular doesn't mean that it is always the right fit for every space. Dressers are not only large and bulky, but they can take up a good amount of floor space and be difficult to maneuver. Ditching the dresser for hanging solutions or in-closet shelving can open up your room and give you a more functional form of storage.
Stuffed animals
We're not here to tell you to ditch Paddington or your Squishmallows, but we do suggest relocating them if you are all fighting for a place on your bed. Consider storage or keeping your collection in another room like an office, or having some sort of aesthetic container to house them in. A bookshelf is a great option as you can have them out in the open or in cozy cloth storage bins for a more tucked-away approach.
Word art
When trying to make your bedroom feel calm and serene, word art definitely a big no-no. This decor trend is more than just outdated, but the busyness of the words — especially if you have more than one piece — can be overwhelming. Sticking with fine art, landscapes, muted colors, and photograhpic images are the way to go if your goal is relaxation.