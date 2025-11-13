Say Goodbye To Bulky Nightstands: This Affordable IKEA Solution Saves Major Space
Nightstands might very well be one of the most useful items in the bedroom. When chosen mindfully, they can emphasize the decor while providing a surface for lamps, phones, and drinks. Alas, the wrong nightstand might clash with the rest of the room, take up too much space, or simply be too difficult to clean around. What's more, if you have a bed frame with built-in drawers (one of the best space-saving storage ideas for small bedrooms), traditional nightstands can get in the way. Fortunately, there's an alternative at IKEA, and it costs less than 10 bucks: the LACK wall shelf.
When installed next to your bed, the floating shelf can be used just like a nightstand. And while there are several sizes of the shelf, the smallest size works like a charm for this particular purpose. It's wide enough to hold nighttime essentials without taking up too much space — just remember, the weight limit is about 6.5 pounds — and thanks to the invisible mounts, the piece is as minimal as can be. It is a sleek, no-fuss nightstand alternative that's both functional and stylish. Let's explore how to use the shelf as a bedside table, plus things you should know before installing floating shelves.
How to use the IKEA LACK wall shelf as a nightstand
First, you'll need to determine where to install the shelf. Start by using a stud finder to check for wall studs, which will provide support for the piece. If there aren't any studs to work with and you have to install the shelf into drywall, be sure to use anchors. This will prevent the shelf from falling when you place items on top. Next, measure the spot where you'd like to hang the shelf. The recommended distance is 2 inches above the edge of the bed and 10 inches away, but you can adjust this based on your comfort level, specific space, and where the wall studs are located. Add the anchors, if needed, followed by the screws. Mount the hanging shelf, and your makeshift nightstand is good to go.
Since the LACK wall shelf comes in four colors — white, black, red, and white oak — there's sure to be one that suits your style. But if none of these options catch your eye, try coating the shelf with spray paint to match your wall art or bedroom decor. A matte or metallic finish will add a bold touch, while a textured stone-like paint will provide natural vibes. You could even wrap the shelf in peel-and-stick wallpaper, which is removable, or peel-and-stick faux tile. It's an easy way to transform an IKEA nightstand into a bedroom beauty.
If one shelf isn't enough for your needs, consider installing a second one beneath the first. You can also install two shelves side by side for a longer floating nightstand. Finally, if you're craving a bit more storage, try adding hooks or under-the-shelf hanging baskets for extra items.