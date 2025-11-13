Say Goodbye To Bulky Nightstands: This Affordable IKEA Solution Saves Major Space

First, you'll need to determine where to install the shelf. Start by using a stud finder to check for wall studs, which will provide support for the piece. If there aren't any studs to work with and you have to install the shelf into drywall, be sure to use anchors. This will prevent the shelf from falling when you place items on top. Next, measure the spot where you'd like to hang the shelf. The recommended distance is 2 inches above the edge of the bed and 10 inches away, but you can adjust this based on your comfort level, specific space, and where the wall studs are located. Add the anchors, if needed, followed by the screws. Mount the hanging shelf, and your makeshift nightstand is good to go.

Since the LACK wall shelf comes in four colors — white, black, red, and white oak — there's sure to be one that suits your style. But if none of these options catch your eye, try coating the shelf with spray paint to match your wall art or bedroom decor. A matte or metallic finish will add a bold touch, while a textured stone-like paint will provide natural vibes. You could even wrap the shelf in peel-and-stick wallpaper, which is removable, or peel-and-stick faux tile. It's an easy way to transform an IKEA nightstand into a bedroom beauty.

If one shelf isn't enough for your needs, consider installing a second one beneath the first. You can also install two shelves side by side for a longer floating nightstand. Finally, if you're craving a bit more storage, try adding hooks or under-the-shelf hanging baskets for extra items.