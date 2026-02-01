10 Plants To Prune In February For A Healthier, Flourishing Garden In The Spring

Even though perennial plants are still at rest during February's waning days of winter, you still have work to do if you want to ensure a healthy, flourishing garden in the spring. That work, to be specific, is pruning. In February, plants are still dormant. No new growth is happening, so the branches that need pruning are easier to see and remove without harming or stressing the plant. The question is, which plants should you prune at this time of year?

Many trees, shrubs, and flowers benefit a great deal from pruning in February. For certain fruit trees, pruning at this time will help ensure a better harvest come spring and summer. For many flowering shrubs, it means you'll get fuller blooms. And almost all plants benefit from the general shaping and removal of dead or diseased wood that could harm the plant later on.

The one thing you must be cautious about when pruning in February is to keep an eye on the weather and make sure any chance of hard frost or subzero temperatures has passed. Lots of February pruning will occur in warmer climate zones but can also happen in colder ones if the conditions are right. Just be aware that pruning in a frost can severely damage or even kill the plant if you're not careful. So, check your local forecast and plan accordingly.