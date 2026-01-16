Want Healthier Hydrangeas In The Spring? Do This One Thing In January

Hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.) are gorgeous plants beloved by both beginner and expert gardeners. They're robust, being generally hardy in USDA zones 3 to 9, they're easy to care for, and they come in so many color varieties that you can make your garden into a veritable rainbow if you wish. Learning how to grow hydrangeas involves getting a grasp of the plant's basic needs, such as proper sunlight and sufficient water. Get these things right, and you'll have gorgeous blooms come summer. While much of your plant care will be focused on the growing season, though, there's one trick for healthy hydrangea blooms that you can do in January — and that's pruning.

Pruning plants at certain points throughout the year helps with their health and growth. You have to ensure you prune at the right time, however, or you may be shooting yourself in the foot. For example, pruning hydrangeas in January is a hot tip only if you have new wood hydrangeas. This category consists of smooth hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) and panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens). If you have old wood varieties, then pruning in January can actually result in fewer blooms and worse health come summer — so it's important to keep your specific plant type in mind as you consider this pruning tip.