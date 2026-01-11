The Popular Garden Plant That May Bring Unwanted Snakes Into Your Yard
There is a case to be made about how snakes are among the more misunderstood members of the garden ecosystem. They hunt insects, frogs, slugs, and even larger vermin like mice, moles, and rats. Yet, plenty of people simply don't like these reptiles, and some snakes are dangerous, carrying toxic venom. You may be surprised to learn that a very common garden plant could be bringing unwanted snakes into your yard: wisteria.
Wisteria is a creeping vine plant known for its fragrant purple flowers that grow in elegant drooping cords. They're commonly grown for their ornamental appeal, with many gardeners using trellises to create walls of wisteria that liven up an outdoor space. The length of time that wisteria blooms can be as short as three weeks or upwards of two months, depending on the variety and what climate zone you live in. After blooming, their vines and foliage make for perfect nesting areas for birds and, as it turns out, snakes.
As with tall grasses and shrubs, wisteria and other vining plants like ivy provide plenty of protection for snakes. They also serve as cafeterias for the snakes, as the wisteria is home to numerous different types of insects and other pests that snakes love to feed on.
Why snakes are drawn to wisteria
Even if you have snake-repelling plants growing in your garden, wisteria can still welcome the reptiles to your yard. This is mostly due to the protection the thick wisteria foliage provides. However, there is more wisteria provides than just protection. It actually provides snakes with a strategic place to hunt.
Snakes are naturally drawn to these lush, tangled plants because they provide them with the ability to climb and get a better vantage point of prey than they would have from the ground. The branches also allow snakes access to areas for quick vertical movement, meaning they can strike and disappear very quickly. Nearby trees also serve as safe and sneaky entry and exit points for snakes.
Besides making for good eating, wisteria can draw snakes in for the same reason snakes like to live under your deck: shade. Since snakes are cold-blooded creatures, they cannot regulate their own body temperature. Having places of refuge where they can come to cool off after a lot of time in the sun is important to their very survival. And if they can find a place that serves them in this way, while also providing excellent hunting, then why wouldn't a snake take the opportunity to hide in wisteria?