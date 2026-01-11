The Popular Garden Plant That May Bring Unwanted Snakes Into Your Yard

There is a case to be made about how snakes are among the more misunderstood members of the garden ecosystem. They hunt insects, frogs, slugs, and even larger vermin like mice, moles, and rats. Yet, plenty of people simply don't like these reptiles, and some snakes are dangerous, carrying toxic venom. You may be surprised to learn that a very common garden plant could be bringing unwanted snakes into your yard: wisteria.

Wisteria is a creeping vine plant known for its fragrant purple flowers that grow in elegant drooping cords. They're commonly grown for their ornamental appeal, with many gardeners using trellises to create walls of wisteria that liven up an outdoor space. The length of time that wisteria blooms can be as short as three weeks or upwards of two months, depending on the variety and what climate zone you live in. After blooming, their vines and foliage make for perfect nesting areas for birds and, as it turns out, snakes.

As with tall grasses and shrubs, wisteria and other vining plants like ivy provide plenty of protection for snakes. They also serve as cafeterias for the snakes, as the wisteria is home to numerous different types of insects and other pests that snakes love to feed on.