8 Beautiful Snake-Repellent Plants To Consider Adding To Your Garden

Bees should offer webinars. Over the years, the little pollinators have (mostly) had their reputations reconstructed so that we (mostly) no longer flee bees, shrieking in terror. We have come to understand their importance to our ecosystems, and we (mostly) welcome them into our yards and our gardens. But bees are cute, and some of the other reviled but beneficial critters that need a bee webinar are decidedly not cute. We're thinking of you, wasps and — particularly — of snakes.

Snakes come with a lot of baggage. Some are poisonous, some are so strong scientists now think they can literally collapse the blood vessels of their prey, and some are both. They have the dead eyes of sharks, and (perhaps not coincidentally) they're a symbol of actual evil in some religions. So, until they find time for image-rehabilitating webinars and ad campaigns, we'll probably continue to try to get rid of them.

But, since they're generally beneficial, a more holistic approach to good snake riddance is probably called for. Consensus seems to be that strong scents will deter snakes, and some of our favorite garden plants fit that bill nicely. It also helps to understand what attracts snakes to our yards, since that can also inform our anti-snake plant choices. They come, obviously, for food and water, and they seek safety and sanctuary in the form of cover from bushes, ground covers, and unmowed grass. What emerges as you think through all this is that certain cultural practices can be combined with certain taste in plants to make your garden much more serpent-free than some other gardens you might have heard of.