The Best Thing To Do If You Find A Snake Living Under Your Deck

If the first thing that came to mind upon reading this headline was "Move away!" ... well, you're not alone. Many people have phobias of snakes and don't want them living in close proximity. However, if you encounter a snake living under your deck, there is a more practical response than uprooting your whole life. Repelling and trapping snakes, or calling pest control, are a few great options to consider.

Humans seem to be conditioned to dislike these slithering reptiles, but snakes are generally beneficial members of our ecosystem. Not only do they eat rodents and ticks — thereby reducing disease — they're also a source of food for larger animals, making them an important part of our planet's biodiversity. Additionally, snake venom is now being used in a host of new medicines treating illnesses and medical conditions such as high blood pressure. But despite all their valuable contributions, most people still don't want to cohabitate with snakes, even though more than 85% of them are non-venomous and harmless.

If you're wondering why you have a snake problem in the first place, it's because decks, porches, and house foundations are cool, dark spaces that offer food and shelter, making them excellent nesting spots. It's no surprise that a snake took up residence there. You just need to know how to get rid of the snake before it turns into a whole family of slithery serpents.