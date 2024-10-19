The Best Thing To Do If You Find A Snake Living Under Your Deck
If the first thing that came to mind upon reading this headline was "Move away!" ... well, you're not alone. Many people have phobias of snakes and don't want them living in close proximity. However, if you encounter a snake living under your deck, there is a more practical response than uprooting your whole life. Repelling and trapping snakes, or calling pest control, are a few great options to consider.
Humans seem to be conditioned to dislike these slithering reptiles, but snakes are generally beneficial members of our ecosystem. Not only do they eat rodents and ticks — thereby reducing disease — they're also a source of food for larger animals, making them an important part of our planet's biodiversity. Additionally, snake venom is now being used in a host of new medicines treating illnesses and medical conditions such as high blood pressure. But despite all their valuable contributions, most people still don't want to cohabitate with snakes, even though more than 85% of them are non-venomous and harmless.
If you're wondering why you have a snake problem in the first place, it's because decks, porches, and house foundations are cool, dark spaces that offer food and shelter, making them excellent nesting spots. It's no surprise that a snake took up residence there. You just need to know how to get rid of the snake before it turns into a whole family of slithery serpents.
Send those sneaky snakes packing
If you feel comfortable tackling this problem yourself, make sure the snake you're dealing with is not venomous before you enter the area. If it is, it's probably best to call a pest control or local wildlife removal company. But if you're brave enough to undertake this yourself, you will need an outdoor trap that can withstand the elements. You can choose from different styles, including humane live traps for relocating the snake once you capture it, or glue traps that kill the snake. Some of the glue traps are pre-baited with a food scent, but the live traps will need to be baited with a dead bug or a small piece of food.
If you catch a snake in the live trap, carefully remove it with proper protective gear and according to the item's safety instructions. You'll need to relocate the snake several miles away so it can't find its way back to its familiar environment, AKA your backyard bed and breakfast. If you've used a glue trap, simply dispose of the glue sheet and the dead snake and reset the trap with a new glue sheet if needed. It's good to know how to remove sticky trap glue just in case it gets on you or anything else.
One other option: If you happen to be one endowed with extreme bravery and a fearless heart, it is possible to don a pair of gloves, safely grab the freeloading snake, and relocate it without any of the aforementioned fuss. If you do achieve this impressive feat, be sure to have someone record this act of heroism for posterity.
How to snake-proof your deck and yard
While there's no way to completely deter snakes from your yard, there are some measures you can take to make it much less desirable real estate. The Humane Society calls this "habitat management" which essentially boils down to giving snakes fewer places to hide. Some of their suggestions include keeping your grass and other vegetation short, removing firewood and debris piles, and sealing obvious cracks in concrete as well as any entry points to your house foundation. Other tips for keeping your yard snake free include keeping compost piles away from the home and installing a fence that's flush with the ground. It's also a good idea not to leave garbage or pet food laying around.
Taking care of these things has the added value of keeping rodents away, as well. Guess what likes to eat rodents? Snakes! Take away their favorite menu items and fewer will want to dine at your al fresco cafe. Now that those snakes are no longer living rent-free in your head or your yard, you can put down the packing tape.