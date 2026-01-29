Tired Of Towel Clutter? This Folding Technique Keeps Them Neat And Organized

How to do ranger roll on towels when packing! Perfect for saving space and keeping your towels tidy while on the go. This method ensures your towel fits neatly in your suitcase, leaving more room for other travel essentials. Check the link in my bio and follow me for more hacks like this! #packingtips #luggage

The TikTok creator behind organizing.tv demonstrated how to do this classic method. Begin by laying a bath towel horizontally on a large surface. Take one end of the towel and fold it up 7 to 8 inches, and then tuck this fold underneath. Next, fold one long side inwards ⅓ of the way, then do the same with the other side, overlapping it. You're now ready to roll! Start rolling the towel from the side without the original fold. Roll it tightly until you reach the folded end. Once you do, turn the material over the rolled towel, and it will secure it like a pocket.

That's it; your adorable towel bundles can now be stored away. While the technique may take a few moments longer than traditional folding, it'll keep them from becoming messy and making you feel like you wasted your time on laundry day. Ranger rolling can be particularly helpful if you store your towels in plain view — such as on an open shelf. After all, they look so tidy! You can even reuse a thrifted basket as a storage solution for your towels. Just place them with their rolled sides upwards and it'll be like a towel bouquet. Keep in mind, the ranger roll can also be used for other linen items as well if you're looking to better organize your cluttered cabinet or closet.