Easy Tricks For Folding Kitchen Towels To Get The Most Out Of Shallow Drawers

Your kitchen towels can cause quite the headache when it comes to trying to keep them tucked away neatly and efficiently, as they can end up being quite bulky and problematic in your drawers. This issue is only made worse when you have shallow drawers, as most methods that you might try to store kitchen towels end with fabric getting caught on the frame of the drawer, not allowing it to close properly. If you are trying to best organize space in your drawers, there are several particular methods of folding your kitchen towels so they fit nicely and make space for more.

These folding methods, including some ideas from the greats, Martha Stewart and Marie Kondo, are all excellent ways to tailor your towels to the space you have in your kitchen, maybe even making room to add these fun dish towels that are an easy way to refresh your kitchen. There are various methods for you to try to allow you to pick the best way to store towels, depending on your specific drawers, so be sure to test everything out before you settle on an idea. So whether you think you have too many towels to fit a shallow, short drawer or are really just looking for a fun and cutesy way to store your kitchen linens, these different ways to fold and store towels can be an absolute game-changer for your kitchen.