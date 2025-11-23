Easy Tricks For Folding Kitchen Towels To Get The Most Out Of Shallow Drawers
Your kitchen towels can cause quite the headache when it comes to trying to keep them tucked away neatly and efficiently, as they can end up being quite bulky and problematic in your drawers. This issue is only made worse when you have shallow drawers, as most methods that you might try to store kitchen towels end with fabric getting caught on the frame of the drawer, not allowing it to close properly. If you are trying to best organize space in your drawers, there are several particular methods of folding your kitchen towels so they fit nicely and make space for more.
These folding methods, including some ideas from the greats, Martha Stewart and Marie Kondo, are all excellent ways to tailor your towels to the space you have in your kitchen, maybe even making room to add these fun dish towels that are an easy way to refresh your kitchen. There are various methods for you to try to allow you to pick the best way to store towels, depending on your specific drawers, so be sure to test everything out before you settle on an idea. So whether you think you have too many towels to fit a shallow, short drawer or are really just looking for a fun and cutesy way to store your kitchen linens, these different ways to fold and store towels can be an absolute game-changer for your kitchen.
Pocket folding your kitchen towels
Probably the most satisfying method to fold your kitchen towels, you can turn your towel into a small, sturdy rectangle that takes up very little room while showing off the designs to make each towel easily identifiable in your drawer. To fold this style, lay the decorative side down and fold a portion of the bottom underneath. Then, fold the towel into thirds lengthwise so you are left with a thin strip and pocket on the bottom. Fold widthwise down toward the pocket, so your fold is slightly smaller than the pocket, and go down to the bottom. When you reach the bottom, flip the pocket inside out. This will leave you with the decorative side of the towel holding the inside tightly in a neat rectangle.
Once you have your towels folded into their pockets, you can store them in your drawer vertically, so they can stand up against each other and take up much less room. If your rectangles are too tall for your drawer, you can always refold the towels and make sure you have a small bottom pocket when you start, as this will determine the height of your towel once it is folded. When all your towels are stored, they should leave plenty of space in your drawer and be easily identifiable so you can grab exactly the towel you want.
Rolling kitchen towels for easy storage
Rolling is such an easy kitchen towel folding trick that frees up space in shallow drawers. When it comes to rolling, you have several different options to save space. The most simple method when it comes to rolling is simply folding the towel in half lengthwise and then rolling down, however, if you really pressed for space, you can lay several towels on top of each other and roll them together. For a fancier, chic roll that won't come undone, you can fold the top left corner across to be flush with the right edge, forming a triangle on the top two thirds of the towel. Then, fold the left edge across to also be flush with the right edge and roll from the bottom. Once you reach the top, take the tip of the triangle and just tuck it into the roll, form a compact roll with a classy finish.
When it comes to storing your rolled kitchen towels, the most efficient method with shallow drawers is to line them up in rows, making them easy to tell apart and allowing them to fit compactly in your drawer. If you have a deeper drawer, you can stack them on top of each other, and if you want to fit other things inside the drawer as well you should store them in rows, allowing for the other half of the drawer to be easily accessible.
How to store your kitchen towels like Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo is an expert of neat and tidy, having written books, hosting a Netflix show, and becoming a force when it comes to making your home more organized. As such, the KonMari method of folding your kitchen towels is a great way to keep things arranged efficiently in your drawers. To begin this method, fold one side of the towel, lengthwise, a third of the way over and then fold the opposite side over top, creating a long, narrow strip a third of the width of your towel. Then, fold the towel in half, widthwise, and fold the towel in the same direction into thirds. This should leave you with a small rectangle.
To store your kitchen towels in the KonMari method, you can prop them up against each other, vertically, with the fold side up. By placing all your towels next to each other in these tiny rectangles, they hold each other up so they don't fall and you can see each and every one of your towels easily. This method makes it possible for you to store way more in your drawers, as the towels can compress against each other, and allow you to maximize the space in your kitchen.
Fold and stack your kitchen towels just like Martha Stewart
Like Marie Kondo, Martha Stewart is a titan of the home organization world, with her shows, magazines, website, and more dedicated to all things home and garden. Much like Kondo has her own trick, Stewart's clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels is a great way to keep things neat and compact in your drawers. To do this trick, start by folding your kitchen towel into thirds, lengthwise. Then, just fold the towel in half, widthwise, until it reaches a desired size for your kitchen drawers. You should only need to fold it in half twice, unless you have a really long towel, and then you have a compact, flat, and smooth rectangle to put away.
To store your freshly folded towels, stack the rectangles on top of each other, until their height is just below the frame of your drawer. Since the towels are in small, flat rectangles, you should be able to stack several on top of each other and make plenty of rows for your towels to fit in. This is a great method to have easy access to your towels, as it takes very little time to do the fold and even less time to undue the fold, leaving you with fresh kitchen towels right when you need them.