This Easy Kitchen Towel Folding Trick Frees Up Space In Shallow Drawers

Kitchen towels present a few storage and organization challenges that can turn one of your best tools for keeping the chaos under control, your kitchen drawers, into a disorganized mess. They're floppy, vulnerable to spontaneous unfolding, and they take up a lot of space. And if you decide you need to pull one from the bottom, you're about to upset the whole pile. And they're not just one thing; kitchen towels might be segregated from each other if you plan to use them for cooking versus cleanup tasks, or if you still use cloth napkins.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Jessica Litman, an ADHD decluttering expert known on Instagram as The Organized Mama (@theorganizedmamaco), about the absorbing issue of dealing with kitchen towel storage. Her solution is a simple one, and it might be something you're already doing with clothes or even with other towels. "I suggest rolling the towels," Litman said, "because when you stack them on top of each other, they can easily get stuck in the drawer. Instead, roll the towels into rows. This helps streamline your towels and allows for them to stay tidy in the drawer."

It works because rolled hand towels are denser and therefore more rigid, so they're easier to keep structured. Rolled towels have less exposed surface area, so they're less likely to slide their neighbors out of place when you pull one out. And, perhaps best of all, rolled towels take up less space.