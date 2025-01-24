Use Tension Rods To Create A Clever Towel Storage Solution For Small Bathrooms
Maximizing storage in a small bathroom can be a challenge, especially when it comes to organizing the cabinet space under your sink. While roomy, the space below the sink is often awkward and weirdly shaped. It can be cluttered and disorganized because of its shape. Fortunately, this tension rod hack can offer a simple and budget-friendly way to turn that space into towel storage. No need for drills or permanent fixtures, which makes the hack ideal for renters.
The idea is to use tension rods to create functional and stylish bath towel storage that fits seamlessly into your bathroom cabinet. You'll need between two and four tension rods, depending on your preferred towel storage method. Packs of six tension rods from Kimwason are available at an affordable price, allowing you to experiment with different setups to ensure your storage solution meets your needs.
To complete this hack, install the tension rods to create an extra level at the top of your cabinet. This works well as an alternative to a shelf because the tension rods can be positioned around the sink and plumbing, which take up a lot of space. Once installed, you can roll or fold your towels and place them on the rods, keeping them neatly organized while utilizing this awkward and unused space.
How to set up tension rods under your sink for extra storage
@neatnation
To get started with this simple hack, measure the width of the cabinet under your sink. Then, purchase a pack of small tension rods that fit the space — these are typically smaller than standard shower curtain rods. One of the best things about them is their versatility, so even if you decide to switch things up, you can easily repurpose tension rods to hang curtains or use the same hack while hanging blinds.
Once you have your rods, set up two or three horizontally at the top of your cabinet, like TikTok user @neatnation does in her video. Adjust the height based on the amount of storage space you need below and how much space your towels will take up. Since the rods stay in place using tension, there's no need to drill any holes, making it simple to reposition them if needed.
There are many ways to fold towels, but for this hack, you can choose between rolling or folding. The decision can be made with your preference and how many you need to store (the folded method can allow you to squeeze in a few more towels). Rolled towels can rest on just two rods, with one supporting each end of the roll. If you prefer to fold your towels, a third rod in the middle will help prevent them from sagging or falling through. This easy and affordable setup allows you to make the most of your cabinet space while keeping your towels neatly organized!