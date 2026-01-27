Keep Your Snake Plant Thriving With This Surprisingly Simple Care Habit

Growing decorative plants indoors can be both rewarding and frustrating. They are lovely to look at and bring a touch of nature into our homes, but they also can be fussy to keep alive and thriving. One reason the snake plant is so popular is that while its broad variegated leaves are beautiful, it is not fussy in the least. The plant has a few common names, snake plant, Saint George's Sword, and Mother-in-law's tongue (yikes!). In addition to adding beauty to your home and lowering stress, a snake plant near your bed may help you sleep.

Originally from Africa, it traveled across the world through the era of European colonization and exploration. One reason it traveled so well is its hardy nature. It is tolerant of dry conditions with low light, for starters. One thing that helps it thrive that many of us are ignorant of is its need to be dusted off from time to time. Cleaning its leaves not only removes dust and dirt that inhibit photosynthesis, but the cleaning will also physically remove mites and other tiny parasites that are harmful to any plant. A clean plant also looks better (win/win/win). A simple dusting is a great way to help snake plants thrive.