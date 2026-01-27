Keep Your Snake Plant Thriving With This Surprisingly Simple Care Habit
Growing decorative plants indoors can be both rewarding and frustrating. They are lovely to look at and bring a touch of nature into our homes, but they also can be fussy to keep alive and thriving. One reason the snake plant is so popular is that while its broad variegated leaves are beautiful, it is not fussy in the least. The plant has a few common names, snake plant, Saint George's Sword, and Mother-in-law's tongue (yikes!). In addition to adding beauty to your home and lowering stress, a snake plant near your bed may help you sleep.
Originally from Africa, it traveled across the world through the era of European colonization and exploration. One reason it traveled so well is its hardy nature. It is tolerant of dry conditions with low light, for starters. One thing that helps it thrive that many of us are ignorant of is its need to be dusted off from time to time. Cleaning its leaves not only removes dust and dirt that inhibit photosynthesis, but the cleaning will also physically remove mites and other tiny parasites that are harmful to any plant. A clean plant also looks better (win/win/win). A simple dusting is a great way to help snake plants thrive.
Dusting to help your snake plant thrive
Every couple of weeks use a damp microfiber cloth to gently wipe down the leaves of your snake plant to remove accumulated dust. Simply spray it with water and wipe it clean. The unique vertical structure of the plant's leave make them more vulnerable to dust than other plants. The strong, relatively stiff nature of the leaves means they don't flutter or move much, limiting how much dust is naturally shaken free from the surface of the leaves. Think of the leaf as an organic solar panel, transferring the energy of the sun to the cells of the plant. Photosynthesis uses sunlight to power the plant forward, but a thick layer of dust will prevent the light from shining through. (Bright but indirect light is the best situation for faster growing snake plants.) During the winter, snake plants go dormant but you should still keep up the habit of keeping them clean.
Cleaning the leaves every couple of weeks also gives you an opportunity to inspect the plant for parasites or other signs of trouble, like root rot or over-watering. One of the reasons snake plants are so popular is that they are easy to grow and hard to kill, but they aren't invincible. Paying just a bit of attention to your snake plant will help it grow more quickly and always look its best.