The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Snake Plants Thrive

If you've got a room that could do with some greenery, look no further than a snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata). This stemless, evergreen perennial grows long, vertical green leaves with white veins and borders. It can grow in conditions with little light but prefers rooms with sun and windows. Snake plants are easy to grow but cannot be completely neglected. And if you're looking for a surefire way to help your snake plant thrive, you don't need to look far, because there is a forgotten liquid in your kitchen that will help your snake plant grow successfully.

Rice water is the byproduct of cooking, soaking, or fermenting rice. Making it in any one of these three ways is going to get you water that looks cloudy but is filled with beneficial nutrients like potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Rice water also contains essential starches that your snake plant will keep in its roots for future energy stores. If you opt for the fermented method, which some say is the best way to do it, you will gain some extra beneficial microbes that will benefit the soil health of your snake plant.

Rice water gives your snake plant something like an extra boost, which could come especially handy during seasons like winter when the plant needs a little bit of extra care. And it's not the only plant in the house that will benefit from rice water. Virtually all houseplants, including succulents and pothos, love rice water.