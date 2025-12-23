The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Helps Snake Plants Thrive
If you've got a room that could do with some greenery, look no further than a snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata). This stemless, evergreen perennial grows long, vertical green leaves with white veins and borders. It can grow in conditions with little light but prefers rooms with sun and windows. Snake plants are easy to grow but cannot be completely neglected. And if you're looking for a surefire way to help your snake plant thrive, you don't need to look far, because there is a forgotten liquid in your kitchen that will help your snake plant grow successfully.
Rice water is the byproduct of cooking, soaking, or fermenting rice. Making it in any one of these three ways is going to get you water that looks cloudy but is filled with beneficial nutrients like potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus. Rice water also contains essential starches that your snake plant will keep in its roots for future energy stores. If you opt for the fermented method, which some say is the best way to do it, you will gain some extra beneficial microbes that will benefit the soil health of your snake plant.
Rice water gives your snake plant something like an extra boost, which could come especially handy during seasons like winter when the plant needs a little bit of extra care. And it's not the only plant in the house that will benefit from rice water. Virtually all houseplants, including succulents and pothos, love rice water.
How to use rice water on your snake plant
The trick with using rice water effectively on a snake plant is to understand that you cannot use it like regular water. Since it is filled with additional minerals, nutrients, and starches, it needs to be administered sparingly in similar fashion to other types of fertilizers. If you overwater your snake plant, which is a common problem, with the rice water, you might cause the roots to become waterlogged and rotted, attract pests owing to the natural starches and sugars, and even cause the soil to harden and block further supplementation.
So, the question is, exactly how often should you be watering your snake plant with rice water? A snake plant only needs to be watered every two to four weeks. Our recommendation would be to only do so once a month. This allows all of the benefits to take effect without giving the plant more than it can handle.
If you suspect you've overwatered your snake plant, look for the telltale yellowing of the leaves, which could indicate that the roots are waterlogged. Signs that your rice water treatments are working will be leaves that stand straighter and obtain a deeper green color. So, if there is one lesson to be learned from this, it is: don't toss your rice water down the drain!