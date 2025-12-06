Why Your Houseplant Leaves Are Turning Yellow (And How To Fix It)

Adding houseplants to your decor will bring a tremendous splash of greenery to your household. However, even though most houseplants are relatively easy to care for, there are still some common issues that you can run into during their lifespan. One of the most prevalent is when their usually vibrant green leaves turn yellow. If you've ever wondered why this is happening, you're not alone.

The truth is that there is no single reason why your houseplant's leaves are turning yellow. It could be the result of too little or too much sunlight, too much watering, transplant shock, root damage, or weird temperatures. Your houseplant may also be infested with some common pests. The key to figuring out what is ailing your plant is to first understand what its survival requirements are and how where you've placed it in your home could be causing the leaves to turn. Then you can work toward fixing it.

What follows is a detailed list of common reasons most houseplants turn yellow. For each, we'll examine some specific houseplant varieties and explain how you can fix and reverse the yellowing of the leaves.