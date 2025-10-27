Always Keep Your Rice Water, Here Are The Plants That Love It

Humble leftovers can save the day, and not just when you're too busy to cook dinner. Water left over from boiling, washing, or fermenting rice can nourish both your houseplant collection and your vegetable garden. Some gardeners even use this liquid as a germination-promoting seed soak. You can either put rice water in a watering can and shower it on your plants' soil, or pour it into a spray bottle and spritz it on their leaves. Whichever method you select, don't use it more than once a month, as starch can accumulate, making the soil crusty and attractive to bugs.

Boiling rice tends to give the leftover liquid the highest starch content. This type of rice water makes a great fertilizer for orchids and other carbohydrate-craving flowers, but you may want to reserve some for the rest of your plants. Fermented rice water is ideal for your vegetable garden since it encourages the growth of bacteria that can raise the soil's nitrogen levels. This is beneficial for tomatoes, eggplants, cabbages, and other vegetable plants that extract substantial amounts of nutrients from the soil. These microbes also make potassium and other nutrients more soluble. When this happens, these nutrients become easier for your garden's plants to use.

Your indoor plants will also appreciate the mild nutrient boost that any form of rice water provides. Succulents and spider plants are particularly fond of rice water, as are ferns grown as houseplants. If you're growing an indoor herb garden, make sure to save a bit of rice water for its plants, too. Potted basil, mint, and parsley are bound to thrive when given this liquid fertilizer.