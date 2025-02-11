Help Your Orchids Thrive And Flower With A Natural Remedy From Your Kitchen

A fresh bouquet of flowers is the perfect gift for any number of holidays, from birthdays to anniversaries. Orchids are among the most interesting to utilize given their huge diversity of shapes, colors, and scents growing on every continent (except Antarctica). It may not be the best Valentine's Day flower considering some orchids carry a hidden message of friendship, but that doesn't mean you should take them out of your flower-arranging catalog altogether. Orchids make great home decor, especially more easily grown varieties such as the moon orchid (Phalaenopsis), and keeping them indoors grants access to a common but unexpected natural fertilizer: rice water.

Water left over from cooking rice is the subject of many old wives' tales, such as using rice water treatments for healthier hair, but its efficacy as a fertilizer does have some scientific backing. One study out of the journal Heliyon showed plants that were treated with washed rice water (after it fermented for three days) had better plant growth, nutrient content, uptake, and soil nutrient levels. Using this natural fertilizer for something like your orchids will reclaim trace amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium washed out of the rice, and is a healthy water governance practice for our planet. It's not a one-stop orchid miracle growth formula, of course, but supplementing best practices with rice water fertilizer is a great way to get your flora blooming better than ever.