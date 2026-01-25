Tired Of Clutter? This Thrift Store Find Organizes & Decorates At The Same Time

Clutter happens to the best of us. Yet, while it's normal to have a little bit of chaos, it can also lead to anxiety and stress. Luckily, there are simple organizational tools that help control clutter and look stylish, too. This is where an accordion rack comes in. Not just a hanger for coats, it's actually a vintage thrift store find that can assist in organizing a space. An added bonus is that an accordion rack is able to serve as a piece of decor if you use some creativity.

Many of us remember having this type of wall hanger in our homes. It comes in various sizes, but each one can conveniently fold down when not in use. An accordion rack is covered in pegs that are perfect for storing all sorts of household items. With so many often available in thrift stores, they're also a budget-friendly solution for tackling clutter. It's up to you what you use an accordion hanger for. However, if you keep it organized and possibly mix in other decorative items, it can look absolutely charming on a wall.

One area of the home where these racks stand out best is in the kitchen. It's a spot that can easily become chaotic, from kitchen cabinet clutter to drop-zone countertops. Simply attach an accordion rack to the wall and give it a clever new purpose. It'll help clear up room in cabinets and drawers while also utilizing vertical space. This can be especially beneficial in smaller kitchens where efficiency is key.