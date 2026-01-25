Tired Of Clutter? This Thrift Store Find Organizes & Decorates At The Same Time
Clutter happens to the best of us. Yet, while it's normal to have a little bit of chaos, it can also lead to anxiety and stress. Luckily, there are simple organizational tools that help control clutter and look stylish, too. This is where an accordion rack comes in. Not just a hanger for coats, it's actually a vintage thrift store find that can assist in organizing a space. An added bonus is that an accordion rack is able to serve as a piece of decor if you use some creativity.
Many of us remember having this type of wall hanger in our homes. It comes in various sizes, but each one can conveniently fold down when not in use. An accordion rack is covered in pegs that are perfect for storing all sorts of household items. With so many often available in thrift stores, they're also a budget-friendly solution for tackling clutter. It's up to you what you use an accordion hanger for. However, if you keep it organized and possibly mix in other decorative items, it can look absolutely charming on a wall.
One area of the home where these racks stand out best is in the kitchen. It's a spot that can easily become chaotic, from kitchen cabinet clutter to drop-zone countertops. Simply attach an accordion rack to the wall and give it a clever new purpose. It'll help clear up room in cabinets and drawers while also utilizing vertical space. This can be especially beneficial in smaller kitchens where efficiency is key.
Make your accordion hanger both useful and lovely
First things first, you need to decide how you'd like to use the thrifted rack. In a kitchen, you could hang one near the sink as a storage solution for dish towels. Add a sign to complete the look. Or, place a rack near the stove and hang cooking utensils from the pegs. You could also use it to store your oven mitts and pot holders. Pick ones with fun sayings or images so they'll add a pop to the space. It would work the same with coffee mugs, which you could change up according to the seasons.
Old accordion racks are typically made of wood. But you could spray paint one beforehand if there's a color you prefer. To make it even more decorative, hang items like small plants, dried flowers, or antique trinkets on the pegs, along with any essentials that need organizing. If you adore bohemian kitchen ideas, you could add a wicker basket or macrame art. You could also decorate the piece with memorable items, such as photographs, awards, and clippings. Tie pieces of twine to binder clips, and they can hold them up.
A thrifted accordion hanger can, of course, be used in other rooms of the home as well. Since it can be hung either vertically or horizontally, it expands the possibilities. Place one in your bedroom to use as a unique jewelry organizer. Put a rack in a child's room to display some of their toys. Or, hang one in the living room, office, or laundry room. The main goal is to have it serve a purpose while also being pleasing to the eye.