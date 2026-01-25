Remove Price Tag Stickers From Glass With An Easy Tape Hack
We've all experienced it. You purchase a beautiful glass item from a store, only to run into a price tag that refuses to come off. These situations can often lead to sacrificing way too much time, energy, and perhaps a nail or two. One might think stores use the stickiest price tags just to annoy us. However, it's actually a clever tactic, as it can help prevent thieves from switching them, as some customers attempt to put lower-price stickers on more expensive items. If the tag is extra adhesive and hard to remove, it can foil their plan. Regardless of why the sticker is so sticky, though — once you're home, you just want it gone! But instead of scratching at it and only pulling up strips, there's an easier way to remove stubborn stickers from this type of material. Simply grab yourself a roll of packing tape and a hair dryer!
The trick has been floating around the internet, and many users swear it works like a charm. Although it's possible to use alcoholic beverages to remove stickers from glass, tape is an inexpensive alternative you may already have tucked away in a drawer.
Here's how to say goodbye to price tags using tape
The best tape for the job is packing tape. It's stronger than regular tape, so it's no wonder it's a better choice for removing price stickers from glass. Take a piece off the roll and cover the tag and the area around it. Press down with your fingers to apply a little bit of pressure. You want to make sure it's really sticking to the tag. At this point, you can slowly peel the tape up, and certain stickers will cleanly come off with it. Yet, there's an additional step to heighten the chances of success: hitting it with heat.
Once the sticker is covered with tape, get out a hair dryer. Turn it on and go over the tag for approximately 30 seconds, keeping it a few inches back. Heat can help with softening the adhesive, which, in turn, makes removing it less of a headache. After giving it a blast of heat (just be careful about burning yourself), you can lift the piece of tape off the glass. If everything goes as planned, the sticker should peel off, too!
The next time you encounter a price tag that you know will put up a fight, you'll have a handy tape hack to pull out of your back pocket. Use it on glass decorative items like vases, jars, picture frames, and figurines. It would be helpful for thrift store items as well, such as dishes, where each one can have its own frustrating sticker. Since it's a fast, easy, and budget-friendly trick, it could be worth a shot. Your fingertips will be so relieved.