Remove Price Tag Stickers From Glass With An Easy Tape Hack

The best tape for the job is packing tape. It's stronger than regular tape, so it's no wonder it's a better choice for removing price stickers from glass. Take a piece off the roll and cover the tag and the area around it. Press down with your fingers to apply a little bit of pressure. You want to make sure it's really sticking to the tag. At this point, you can slowly peel the tape up, and certain stickers will cleanly come off with it. Yet, there's an additional step to heighten the chances of success: hitting it with heat.

Once the sticker is covered with tape, get out a hair dryer. Turn it on and go over the tag for approximately 30 seconds, keeping it a few inches back. Heat can help with softening the adhesive, which, in turn, makes removing it less of a headache. After giving it a blast of heat (just be careful about burning yourself), you can lift the piece of tape off the glass. If everything goes as planned, the sticker should peel off, too!

The next time you encounter a price tag that you know will put up a fight, you'll have a handy tape hack to pull out of your back pocket. Use it on glass decorative items like vases, jars, picture frames, and figurines. It would be helpful for thrift store items as well, such as dishes, where each one can have its own frustrating sticker. Since it's a fast, easy, and budget-friendly trick, it could be worth a shot. Your fingertips will be so relieved.