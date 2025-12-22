Use These Alcoholic Beverages In Your Liquor Cabinet To Remove Stickers From Glass
There is an inverse relationship between how frustrated you can become when removing a stubborn sticker and the importance of the task. There are not dire consequences of any kind depending on the outcome of sticker removal, but it can be infuriating when something a simple as this becomes a problem. So, what can you do to get rid of both the sticker and your frustration? Alcohol is one answer to that question. One caveat, while drinking alcohol will likely help with the frustration, it won't be useful in removing the sticker. We are talking about a topical application of the alcohol under consideration rather than internal use.
Isopropyl alcohol is the go-to solution that most of reach for to remove stickers (a product you absolutely cannot consume). Isopropyl alcohol breaks down the adhesive that bonds the sticker to the glass. But what if you are out of isopropyl alcohol? Okay, now is the time to head to your liquor cabinet for an emergency replacement. (Yes, vodka just may be the answer!)
Vodka to the rescue!
The alcohol spirits in products like vodka and regular gin are extremely similar to isopropyl alcohol. They are so similar that they are both going to be effective in releasing sticker adhesive. How do you use them to remove a sticker?
Start by saturating the sticker with alcohol (vodka, gin, or isopropyl). Do this by soaking a cloth in alcohol and placing the wet cloth on the sticker. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes. Then scrape the sticker off. If the sticker remains attached to the glass, score the sticker with a knife or fork and repeat the process. Ensure that there is enough alcohol to soak the sticker completely. Allow time for the alcohol to relax the adhesive and then remove the sticker. If there is residue remaining, use a synthetic abrasive pad to remove it.
Most of us would prefer to use isopropyl alcohol when removing stickers for a couple of reasons. Cost being one, and the variety of uses being the other. But in a pinch, gin or vodka can get the job done.