Use These Alcoholic Beverages In Your Liquor Cabinet To Remove Stickers From Glass

There is an inverse relationship between how frustrated you can become when removing a stubborn sticker and the importance of the task. There are not dire consequences of any kind depending on the outcome of sticker removal, but it can be infuriating when something a simple as this becomes a problem. So, what can you do to get rid of both the sticker and your frustration? Alcohol is one answer to that question. One caveat, while drinking alcohol will likely help with the frustration, it won't be useful in removing the sticker. We are talking about a topical application of the alcohol under consideration rather than internal use.

Isopropyl alcohol is the go-to solution that most of reach for to remove stickers (a product you absolutely cannot consume). Isopropyl alcohol breaks down the adhesive that bonds the sticker to the glass. But what if you are out of isopropyl alcohol? Okay, now is the time to head to your liquor cabinet for an emergency replacement. (Yes, vodka just may be the answer!)