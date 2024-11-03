The Tape Hack That Makes Hanging Pictures With Two Nails A Breeze
If you want an easy way to hang a picture on the wall by using only two nails, you're in the right place. You can do this hack with absolutely no experience, using simple tools and minimum effort on your part. So, if you're ready to start your mini-project, let's go ahead. Get some equipment together, such as masking, frog, painter's tape, a pencil or marker, a hammer, two nails, and a spirit level. If you don't have one of those in your toolbox, no problem. Download a spirit level app on your iPhone or Android as a quick fix.
Start by taking your tape and placing one side on the edge of the picture immediately below the hanging devices. Stretch it across to the other side and tear it off. Then, use your marker or pencil to mark the tape at the top point or middle of the hanging device. Make them as small and accurate as possible. Next, remove the tape and position it on the wall where you want to hang the painting. Use the spirit level to make sure that it is straight. You can measure with your eyes to save some time if you're good with things like that. Now, you can use these marks as guides to hit nails into the wall.
Lastly, position your nails over the marks and hit them firmly into the drywall with the hammer, preferably without hurting yourself. Pull the tape off the wall and hang your picture. That's it. You're done!
Not sure if you can use nails in the wall?
All the small details matter when you want to do a good job. So before starting your project, make sure that you consider the wall type, nail length and thickness, and frame weight of the picture or mirror you want to hang. For example, if you don't know what size nail will be strong enough to carry the weight of the frame, you might want to examine alternatives to hanging pictures and mirrors on walls using other methods, like wall anchors. Another important factor to think about is the type of wall where you want to hang your framed artwork, because different strategies and equipment are often needed to do the job well.
If you want to hang a picture on a tiled or vinyl wall, you could get away with easy DIY hacks like self-adhesive tape on tiles or use anchors specially designed for thin walls like you'd find in a mobile home. This is great for any sort of picture that's not too heavy, and is also an excellent choice for renters who don't want to leave nail holes in the wall.
But if you need to drill holes in tiles and aren't particularly handy, you might want to call on the services of a professional or at least a friend who has experience with this type of project. The same applies to hanging pictures on cement or brick walls: you may need more experience or special equipment that you don't have to do a decent job. Still, you might like the challenge and experience only comes from doing things yourself, and you never know, learning new DIY skills will probably come in handy and there are always other unique ways to hang artwork and photographs.