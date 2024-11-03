The Tape Hack That Makes Hanging Pictures With Two Nails A Breeze

If you want an easy way to hang a picture on the wall by using only two nails, you're in the right place. You can do this hack with absolutely no experience, using simple tools and minimum effort on your part. So, if you're ready to start your mini-project, let's go ahead. Get some equipment together, such as masking, frog, painter's tape, a pencil or marker, a hammer, two nails, and a spirit level. If you don't have one of those in your toolbox, no problem. Download a spirit level app on your iPhone or Android as a quick fix.

Start by taking your tape and placing one side on the edge of the picture immediately below the hanging devices. Stretch it across to the other side and tear it off. Then, use your marker or pencil to mark the tape at the top point or middle of the hanging device. Make them as small and accurate as possible. Next, remove the tape and position it on the wall where you want to hang the painting. Use the spirit level to make sure that it is straight. You can measure with your eyes to save some time if you're good with things like that. Now, you can use these marks as guides to hit nails into the wall.

Lastly, position your nails over the marks and hit them firmly into the drywall with the hammer, preferably without hurting yourself. Pull the tape off the wall and hang your picture. That's it. You're done!