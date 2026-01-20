12 Brilliant Pool Noodle Hacks That Are Game Changers For Your Kitchen

What's not to love about pool noodles? Far from just a summertime toy, you can use them in countless ways that have nothing to do with swimming. In fact, if you've been browsing the internet over the past decade or so, there's a good chance you've seen a clever pool noodle DIY (like this one, which helps you create stylish bathroom decor on a Dollar Tree budget). Millions of them are sold every year for a variety of reasons, so it's unsurprising that they can also be helpful in the kitchen.

Between all the cooking, eating, and cleaning that go on inside the kitchen, this room is typically bustling with activity. If you have a pool noodle, you can use it to make life a bit easier in the space. Don't have somewhere to set your spatula while whipping up breakfast? Grab a pool noodle. Need an inexpensive solution for organizing cleaning supplies? Dig a noodle out of the garage. You can also transform one into kitchen decor to impress your guests. Even if you don't use all of these hacks right away, they could very well help you in the future.