12 Brilliant Pool Noodle Hacks That Are Game Changers For Your Kitchen
What's not to love about pool noodles? Far from just a summertime toy, you can use them in countless ways that have nothing to do with swimming. In fact, if you've been browsing the internet over the past decade or so, there's a good chance you've seen a clever pool noodle DIY (like this one, which helps you create stylish bathroom decor on a Dollar Tree budget). Millions of them are sold every year for a variety of reasons, so it's unsurprising that they can also be helpful in the kitchen.
Between all the cooking, eating, and cleaning that go on inside the kitchen, this room is typically bustling with activity. If you have a pool noodle, you can use it to make life a bit easier in the space. Don't have somewhere to set your spatula while whipping up breakfast? Grab a pool noodle. Need an inexpensive solution for organizing cleaning supplies? Dig a noodle out of the garage. You can also transform one into kitchen decor to impress your guests. Even if you don't use all of these hacks right away, they could very well help you in the future.
Keep your fridge handle shiny and clean
The look of a stainless steel fridge (which you can achieve on a budget with this easy design hack) can beautifully upgrade a kitchen, but it can also be a fingerprint magnet, especially when kids with messy hands are around. To keep the handle looking nice, cut a pool noodle so it's the same length as your fridge door handle. Then just slice it open on one side, and it should be able to wrap around the handle. Sure, it might look a little silly, but your kids will probably get a kick out of it — and it'll save you the headache of constant cleaning. Win-win!
Decorate your cabinets for the holidays
@bethanyscasa
🌹 Bethany’s Pool Noodle Hack All you need is a few pool noodles, command hooks, and a bunch of roses from Dollar Tree. 🫶 #bethanyscasa #valentinesday #dollartree #dollartreediy #valentinesdiy #aesthetic♬ It's a lovely day to day - Ella Fitzgerald
Many people enjoy decorating all year long. With pool noodles, you can create gorgeous decor for your kitchen cabinets that you can switch up to match the season. To do so, poke adhesive hooks, such as Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks, into the foam along the length of the noodle. Then, attach the pool noodle to the bottom of your cabinets with the hooks' adhesive. Stick faux flowers and other small decorations into the foam, and it'll dress up the kitchen in a festive way. Change out the flowers — or the entire noodle — anytime you like.
Organize your kitchen knives
If you don't use a knife block, you probably just place your knives in a drawer, but they can easily get cluttered without an insert to help separate them. Luckily, it's a breeze to create your own using a pool noodle. Cut a piece that will fit the width of your drawer. Then, cut out an indentation for each knife handle. This will keep your knives organized without having to stick the blades into the foam. Just remember to lay a cloth inside the drawer to protect the wood.
Make kitchen countertops safer
Childproofing your home is just part of being a parent, but it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Many parents use pool noodles to make sharp corners and edges less dangerous, including on countertops. Slice a noodle vertically and cut out a chunk so you can wedge it onto the counter's edge. This will provide a layer of cushion to help prevent injuries. Even Dollar Tree sells Colorful Foam Pool Noodles for $1.50 each — a small price to pay for peace of mind.
Organize kitchen cleaning tools
Trying to keep brooms, mops, and Swiffers from toppling over in a pantry or kitchen closet can be annoying. Fortunately, pool noodles aren't just a way to make your outdoor patio furniture way cozier — they can also be super functional. For this hack, cut horizontal slices across a pool noodle (but don't go all the way through the foam). Attach adhesive hooks (like Command Hanging Strips) to the other side, then secure the noodle to a wall. Stick the handles inside the openings, and they'll help keep everything upright.
Fill buckets with ease
In order to mop the floor the old-fashioned way, you need a bucket of water. Unfortunately, it can be pretty awkward trying to get a large bucket under the kitchen faucet (not to mention having to lift it out of the sink). Instead, place the container on the ground, then put one end of a pool noodle up to the faucet. Put the other end inside the bucket. When you turn on the water, it should travel through the center of the noodle and pour into the bucket.
Create a DIY spoon rest
When you cook a big meal, it's important to have somewhere to set your spoon or spatula while you multitask. After all, placing it on the counter isn't really the best option! If you don't already have a spoon rest (like this Large Ceramic Spoon Holder), you can make one out of a pool noodle. Cut off a small section of the noodle and slice it in half. You can then carve into the foam to create a resting spot for your utensil.
Craft a stunning centerpiece
A great deal of work goes into hosting guests for dinner. If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your table with a floral centerpiece, look no further than a pool noodle. Start by cutting one in half, then place candle holders in between the two pieces. Wrap cable ties around the noodle halves to hold them together. You can now stick a variety of artificial flowers into the foam until it's all filled up. Use creativity to make it match your decor, and it's sure to be a showstopper for your next hosting event.
Stop silverware from shuffling
Do you have a silverware organizer that won't stop moving around in your kitchen drawer? If so, a pool noodle can easily fix the problem. Cut a piece that's the same size as the area behind the organizer. Slice it in half and place the two pieces in the back of the drawer. They'll hold the container in place, putting an end to that irritating shuffle.
Protect your knees while cleaning
Kitchen floors can easily become filthy from dirt, crumbs, and messy school projects. While regularly cleaning it with a mop and broom may do the trick, your floor might need extra attention from time to time — especially the grout. If you find yourself having to kneel down to clean your kitchen floor, try using a pool noodle as a cushion. The foam will make the process less painful for your knees.
Cover a tea kettle handle
Maybe this goes without saying, but a boiling kettle can get extremely hot. If your handle is in need of a cover to protect you and your loved ones from burns, it's easy to make one out of a pool noodle. Simply cut a piece that's about the length of the handle, then remove a wedge so that you can slide the noodle over it. You'll want the handle to rest snuggly inside the noodle's center. It's pretty funny-looking, but it'll make the kettle both safer and easier to move.
Banish chilly drafts
Lots of homeowners have an exterior door in their kitchen. While these doors are convenient, drafts can sneak in through the bottom and make your space colder. To prevent this, start by cutting a pool noodle to the width of your door. Then, place it inside a pillow case and roll it up. Glue the fabric down and push the excess material at the end inside of the noodle. Add adhesive strips and attach your new draft blocker to the bottom of your door. Much better!