Try This Pool Noodle DIY To Create Stylish Bathroom Decor On A Dollar Tree Budget
The bathroom is more than a place to bathe, but giving your bathroom a luxurious spa-like feel on a budget can be tough, unless you're willing to get imaginative with a little DIY action. Your local Dollar Tree is filled with DIY bathroom ideas that will make your space look expensive on a budget, like easily customizable pool noodle chargers. With a little paint, transform these foam floaties into stunning wall-mounted planters without breaking the bank — demonstrated perfectly by Liz Fenwick DIY on YouTube.
The project involves splitting the tubes in half, coating them in white paint, and mounting them for a one-of-a-kind accent wall. If bathroom decor ideas have you feeling stumped, here's what you need to know about these foam pool floaties. They're lightweight, ridged for interesting texture, and have the perfect porous finish for a faux stone. They'll add a spa-like quality to your space without the need for any real marble or slate. As a bonus, they're so light, you can hang them with renter-friendly solutions like Command strips. These washroom decorations are also completely customizable.
Crafting your stylish DIY bathroom decor
To begin handcrafting your Grecian-style bathroom wall decor, stop by your local Dollar Tree for some pool noodle boosters. You'll also need a hand saw or a good pair of scissors, plastic flowers or greenery of your choice, and white or light gray paint for that clean and simplistic vibe. This bathroom makeover is part rustic, part luxe, part DIY, and 100% cheaper than buying pricy stone wall planters like these Palermo hanging cachepots. Once you've got your supplies gathered, it's time to put on your crafting hat and get to work.
Cut or saw each foam ring in half so each resembles a semicircle with cog-like ridges. Either brush on craft paint or use a spray like Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch x2 to fully coat each booster piece. Mount the pieces on the wall with Command strips, and slip a few sprigs of whatever foliage you like inside.
Make this project your own by swapping out greenery for flameless LED candles to turn these planters into wall sconces, or by changing up the color to a classic black. You can also add embellishments like dangling gems. The soft foam makes it easy to attach small hooks to the exterior and hang whatever you'd like on them to enhance the space. However you customize your new DIY bathroom decor, these lightweight accents will add luxury and style without those big box store price tags.