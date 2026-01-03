Try This Pool Noodle DIY To Create Stylish Bathroom Decor On A Dollar Tree Budget

To begin handcrafting your Grecian-style bathroom wall decor, stop by your local Dollar Tree for some pool noodle boosters. You'll also need a hand saw or a good pair of scissors, plastic flowers or greenery of your choice, and white or light gray paint for that clean and simplistic vibe. This bathroom makeover is part rustic, part luxe, part DIY, and 100% cheaper than buying pricy stone wall planters like these Palermo hanging cachepots. Once you've got your supplies gathered, it's time to put on your crafting hat and get to work.

Cut or saw each foam ring in half so each resembles a semicircle with cog-like ridges. Either brush on craft paint or use a spray like Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch x2 to fully coat each booster piece. Mount the pieces on the wall with Command strips, and slip a few sprigs of whatever foliage you like inside.

Make this project your own by swapping out greenery for flameless LED candles to turn these planters into wall sconces, or by changing up the color to a classic black. You can also add embellishments like dangling gems. The soft foam makes it easy to attach small hooks to the exterior and hang whatever you'd like on them to enhance the space. However you customize your new DIY bathroom decor, these lightweight accents will add luxury and style without those big box store price tags.