Get The Look Of A Stainless Steel Fridge On A Budget With An Easy Design Hack
The refrigerator is the largest appliance in your kitchen, and if it's an out-of-date eyesore, it can bring the whole room down. You can add new lighting, paint cabinets, and add a backsplash, but all attempts to update your kitchen will be futile if you hate the look of your fridge. The problem is that it's also one of the most expensive items in your kitchen, and if your fridge still runs smoothly, you probably don't want to replace it. Whether you need to bring your fridge into the 21st century or want it to match your other stainless steel appliances, you can fake the look of modern stainless steel with a roll of peel-and-stick contact paper — all thanks to this easy method as demonstrated on TikTok from @jamin.realty.
Stainless steel contact paper is the perfect and affordable quick-fix for renters or anyone longing to get a few more years out of their old fridge. This brushed nickel contact paper has various sizes, including a large that will cover a full door without seams. TikToker @jamin.realty uses a contact paper from VEELIKE. However, this stainless steel vinyl paper has an exceptional quality with thicker paper that looks almost indistinguishable from the real thing.
How to apply stainless steel contact paper to your fridge
When your landlord won't replace the crusty old fridge because technically it still works, but it doesn't match your vibe, so you pull out the handy dandy contact paper S & Would you try this? When my BF and I first moved in together, we obviously wanted a really nice apartment with stainless steel appliances, cabinets with gold accents, a NOT green bathroom from the 70s, a cute backsplash, etc. Living in NYC, our budget could only go so far, so we opted for a more affordable apartment, and we made small adjustments to our liking. This included a lot of contact paper. What DIYs have you done?
First, measure your fridge doors and sides. Try to buy contact paper sheets that will be large enough to cover each section without any noticeable seams. Next, thoroughly clean your refrigerator. This is important because any little bumps on the surface will show up under the paper, and grease on the doors can affect the adhesion. Once your fridge has been degreased, cleaned, and dried completely, you can begin wrapping it. You will need a scraper tool — a credit card works just fine — and a utility knife or box cutter (this cheap wallpaper set from Amazon has everything you'll need). While you're gathering supplies, go ahead and grab an extra person as well. While @jamin.realty works alone, it's a much easier job with two people.
Depending on the size of the sheets, you'll need to decide whether to wrap the fridge vertically or horizontally to get the best coverage. Peel away a few inches of the backing on the contact paper, then line it up to the edge of your fridge. Smooth out the paper with your credit card or scraper tool. Continue peeling, sticking, and smoothing a bit at a time. Use the utility knife to cut away the excess contact paper. Repeat the process for each door and side. If you notice any air bubbles left at the end, poke them with a needle to let the air out and smooth over. If you have any paper left, try wrapping your dishwasher or oven for a cohesive look.