Get The Look Of A Stainless Steel Fridge On A Budget With An Easy Design Hack

The refrigerator is the largest appliance in your kitchen, and if it's an out-of-date eyesore, it can bring the whole room down. You can add new lighting, paint cabinets, and add a backsplash, but all attempts to update your kitchen will be futile if you hate the look of your fridge. The problem is that it's also one of the most expensive items in your kitchen, and if your fridge still runs smoothly, you probably don't want to replace it. Whether you need to bring your fridge into the 21st century or want it to match your other stainless steel appliances, you can fake the look of modern stainless steel with a roll of peel-and-stick contact paper — all thanks to this easy method as demonstrated on TikTok from @jamin.realty.

Stainless steel contact paper is the perfect and affordable quick-fix for renters or anyone longing to get a few more years out of their old fridge. This brushed nickel contact paper has various sizes, including a large that will cover a full door without seams. TikToker @jamin.realty uses a contact paper from VEELIKE. However, this stainless steel vinyl paper has an exceptional quality with thicker paper that looks almost indistinguishable from the real thing.