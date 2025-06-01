The Pool Noodle Hack That Will Make Your Outdoor Patio Furniture Way Cozier
With summer on the horizon, pool noodles are finally making their yearly appearance in stores. This is exciting if you have a pool or if you simply love inexpensive projects. After all, pool noodles are affordable and versatile, making them some of the most underrated home decor supplies. Case in point: Pool noodles can be used to make a DIY cozy trendy headboard on a budget, especially if you use stylish velvet or boucle fabric. There are also easy pool noodle hacks for potted plants, which is helpful for container gardening. And now, it appears you can also use pool noodles to add a cozy element to outdoor furniture — or more specifically, patio tables and chairs with support railings and arm rests.
If you have this type of outdoor furniture, there's a good chance you tend to place your feet on the railing or arms on the armrests. It's a natural thing to do, especially as you're relaxing outside. However, this position can quickly become uncomfortable, even if you're wearing shoes or long sleeves. But thanks to the trusty pool noodle, you can easily add cushioning and support to your patio furniture without spending a ton of money.
How to use pool noodles to make patio tables comfier
To try this simple DIY project, you'll need a precision utility knife and a pool noodle in the color of your choice. If you are using this for an extra-large patio table, you may need more than one pool noodle, so be sure to measure the railing before heading to the store. It's also worth noting that this hack will work with square, rectangular, and circular furniture, so the shape of the furniture won't impact the hack's effectiveness. Once you've gathered your supplies, trim the pool noodle into smaller segments or in spirals, so that each piece fits the length of the support rails. Next, cut a slit along the side of each segment, which will allow you to place the pool noodle on the railing. The structure and shape of the foam noodle should fit snugly around the railing, so you won't need additional supplies to keep it in place. And if you have a few short pieces leftover? Use it to keep kitchen drawers in place with a nearly invisible pool noodle hack.
When used to cushion outdoor tables and chairs, pool noodles should last a long time, as they're made of water-resistant polyethylene foam. However, if it's a high-traffic area or you regularly host guests, you may need to replace them before the season is over. When it's time to switch out the pool noodles, know that polyethylene foam is generally recyclable at special facilities, so it's best to avoid tossing them in your standard recycling bin. Consider repurposing old pool noodles around the home, such as knee pads for gardening or supplies for craft projects.