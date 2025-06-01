The Pool Noodle Hack That Will Make Your Outdoor Patio Furniture Way Cozier

To try this simple DIY project, you'll need a precision utility knife and a pool noodle in the color of your choice. If you are using this for an extra-large patio table, you may need more than one pool noodle, so be sure to measure the railing before heading to the store. It's also worth noting that this hack will work with square, rectangular, and circular furniture, so the shape of the furniture won't impact the hack's effectiveness. Once you've gathered your supplies, trim the pool noodle into smaller segments or in spirals, so that each piece fits the length of the support rails. Next, cut a slit along the side of each segment, which will allow you to place the pool noodle on the railing. The structure and shape of the foam noodle should fit snugly around the railing, so you won't need additional supplies to keep it in place. And if you have a few short pieces leftover? Use it to keep kitchen drawers in place with a nearly invisible pool noodle hack.

When used to cushion outdoor tables and chairs, pool noodles should last a long time, as they're made of water-resistant polyethylene foam. However, if it's a high-traffic area or you regularly host guests, you may need to replace them before the season is over. When it's time to switch out the pool noodles, know that polyethylene foam is generally recyclable at special facilities, so it's best to avoid tossing them in your standard recycling bin. Consider repurposing old pool noodles around the home, such as knee pads for gardening or supplies for craft projects.