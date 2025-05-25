This Easy Pool Noodle Hack Is A Game-Changer For Your Potted Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing juicy fruits and vegetables such as melons, tomatoes, and cucumbers in containers can be satisfying. Imagine harvesting those delicious delights from pots on your patio, balcony, or terrace. In fact, there are many plants that are the best choices for container gardening. However, the same pots that make those tasty, water-filled produce so convenient to grow in small areas can also be hazardous to plants. The rims on many pots can be too narrow or even too sharp-edged to safely support the weight of dangling melons or tomatoes and could tear, break, or otherwise damage the tender stalks, preventing the produce from growing and ripening. Even the vines of smaller, lighter fruits like strawberries could be jeopardized. The good news is there's an affordable, readily available tool that's an effective hack for protecting vulnerable plant stalks, stems, and vines: Pool noodles!

Pool noodles are lightweight plastic cylinders that are made from polyethylene foam, which swimmers use for buoyancy in a pool. The material is flexible, malleable, and water-resistant. Because of these qualities, foam noodles make the perfect buffer for plants. Just take a noodle and use a utility knife to cut it to the length that will fit around the rim of the pot. Then run the knife lengthwise down the section of cut noodle, slicing it halfway through the diameter. Next, press the slit noodle over and around the rim of the pot until it fits snuggly. That's it: A soft cushion on which plant stems and stalks can rest as they grow.