This Easy Pool Noodle Hack Is A Game-Changer For Your Potted Plants
Growing juicy fruits and vegetables such as melons, tomatoes, and cucumbers in containers can be satisfying. Imagine harvesting those delicious delights from pots on your patio, balcony, or terrace. In fact, there are many plants that are the best choices for container gardening. However, the same pots that make those tasty, water-filled produce so convenient to grow in small areas can also be hazardous to plants. The rims on many pots can be too narrow or even too sharp-edged to safely support the weight of dangling melons or tomatoes and could tear, break, or otherwise damage the tender stalks, preventing the produce from growing and ripening. Even the vines of smaller, lighter fruits like strawberries could be jeopardized. The good news is there's an affordable, readily available tool that's an effective hack for protecting vulnerable plant stalks, stems, and vines: Pool noodles!
Pool noodles are lightweight plastic cylinders that are made from polyethylene foam, which swimmers use for buoyancy in a pool. The material is flexible, malleable, and water-resistant. Because of these qualities, foam noodles make the perfect buffer for plants. Just take a noodle and use a utility knife to cut it to the length that will fit around the rim of the pot. Then run the knife lengthwise down the section of cut noodle, slicing it halfway through the diameter. Next, press the slit noodle over and around the rim of the pot until it fits snuggly. That's it: A soft cushion on which plant stems and stalks can rest as they grow.
Ways to up your pool noodle plant pot game
Pool noodles come in a variety of thicknesses and vibrant colors. The colors can be used to distinguish, say, pots of vegetables from pots of fruits, or to color-code pots of different herbs, so what's growing in the container garden is easily identifiable. Another idea is securing the pool noodle pieces to the edges of pots and plant boxes with tape or small nails. A plus with using foam pool noodles is the price. You can pick up individual ones at Dollar Tree for $1.25 or in bulk packs on Amazon.
It is always a good idea to buy your pool noodles new instead of upcycling new ones, considering the possible harm that lingering chlorine and other chemicals may cause to plants. Per Platinum Pools, undiluted chlorine may change the pH in soil. So, why take the chance when new foam noodles are so affordable? And once the fruits and vegetables have been picked and enjoyed, the pool noodles can be used in other ways with container gardens. The convenience and versatility of pool noodles, like using a pool noodle to get the look of a stylish stone planter on a budget, cannot be denied, so try these hacks for healthy, bountiful gardens.