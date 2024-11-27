The Nearly Invisible Pool Noodle Hack That Keeps Kitchen Drawer Organizers In Place
Knowing how to organize your kitchen is a must when it comes to setting yourself up for success .. and when it comes time to eat. There's nothing worse than a messy, inaccessible space while you're trying to prepare a meal or set a table. There are plenty of kitchen storage ideas that can be helpful, but this hack hones in on one small, yet significant space — your utensil drawer.
In every kitchen you're going to need room for those daily items, and every day, multiple times a day, you'll likely find yourself fishing around in that drawer for a fork, knife, or spoon. Given how often it's used, most people will be all too aware of how irritating the kitchen drawer organizer is when there is too much extra space (which is often). As soon as you open or close the drawer, you may hear the organizer sliding about, so you have to move things around each time to access your silverware. This pretty much defeats the purpose of a drawer organizer in the first place.
So, what can solve this daily annoyance? Surprisingly, the answer might just come in the form of a pool noodle: you can use it as a "bumper" to fill up any open spaces. Almost anyone can DIY this quick, cheap fix to a cluttered kitchen. It can also reduce the noise you hear from your kitchen tools and utensils sliding around in your drawer.
Filling the utensil drawer's dead space with a pool noodle
@sherry_skinner
Pool Noodle Hacks #cookingwithbamaw #learningwithbamaw♬ I'm A Woman - Wynonna Judd
This trick is incredibly easy and inexpensive, which are the two things we love most in any hack. Simply grab a pool noodle you don't need (or pick up a cheap option at your local Dollar Tree store), measure the dead space behind your drawer organizer, cut the pool noodle to that length, and then place it behind the organizer. That's all it takes to silence that annoying racket for good — and prevent the organizer from sliding to the back of a drawer.
When using this hack, there are two tips to keep in mind. One, once you have cut your piece of pool noodle to fit the extra space, cut it in half lengthwise so it's not too big or bulky to fit. Second, always place the pool noodle in the back. This keeps the unsightly noodle invisible so no one but you will know it's hiding back there, but will still allow it to get the job done.
You'll only be using a small portion of your pool noodle, but don't throw the rest away just yet! There are so many DIYs for pool noodles that you can use around the house, or even a pool noodle planter hack for your garden. No matter the purpose, the pool noodle has proved to be a valuable, versatile, product.