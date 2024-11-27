The Nearly Invisible Pool Noodle Hack That Keeps Kitchen Drawer Organizers In Place

Knowing how to organize your kitchen is a must when it comes to setting yourself up for success .. and when it comes time to eat. There's nothing worse than a messy, inaccessible space while you're trying to prepare a meal or set a table. There are plenty of kitchen storage ideas that can be helpful, but this hack hones in on one small, yet significant space — your utensil drawer.

In every kitchen you're going to need room for those daily items, and every day, multiple times a day, you'll likely find yourself fishing around in that drawer for a fork, knife, or spoon. Given how often it's used, most people will be all too aware of how irritating the kitchen drawer organizer is when there is too much extra space (which is often). As soon as you open or close the drawer, you may hear the organizer sliding about, so you have to move things around each time to access your silverware. This pretty much defeats the purpose of a drawer organizer in the first place.

So, what can solve this daily annoyance? Surprisingly, the answer might just come in the form of a pool noodle: you can use it as a "bumper" to fill up any open spaces. Almost anyone can DIY this quick, cheap fix to a cluttered kitchen. It can also reduce the noise you hear from your kitchen tools and utensils sliding around in your drawer.