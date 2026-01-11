How To Easily Clean Your Oven Door And Finally Get That Layer Of Grease Off
Every time you walk by, it's there ... you try to ignore it, but to no avail. The dirty, greasy oven in your kitchen needs cleaning, especially the oven door and its glass window. You want to clean it, but the time investment will be significant, and you are concerned that the results will be less than you desire. The good news is that if you employ an old cleaning favorite, Bar Keepers Friend, you can feel certain that you'll get good cleaning results. Why is that?
Bar Keepers Friend combines an extremely mild abrasive nature with oxalic acid. Oxalic acid, found in many vegetables and plants, is an organic compound that is non-toxic (although it is still prudent to wear gloves when using it). It is useful for many tasks, such as cleaning your washing machine. The acid breaks down grease and grime common to dirty ovens. The mild abrasive qualities then help you scrub away that grime, lifting any residue that is stubbornly resisting the acid. It is a very effective one-two punch. But even so, it is safe to use on glass as the abrasive is too mild to mar the surface.
How to use Bar Keepers Friend to clean an oven door
Start out by removing any large chunks of dirt and debris with a sponge and soapy water. Don't wipe up the water, as you want the door wet before you apply the Bar Keepers Friend. Pour some of the Bar Keepers Friend powder into a bowl and then add just enough water to make it into a paste. If you add too much water, add more powder. With a damp sponge, spread the paste evenly over the oven door and allow it to sit for one minute. Then, using the sponge in a circular motion, scrub the door completely. Using clear water, wipe the paste away. Repeat the process if needed. When the door is clean, use a good amount of water and a clean cloth to completely remove any remaining Bar Keepers Friend powder. You, of course, need to clean both sides of the door.
You can use Bar Keepers Friend to effectively clean the oven racks using the same basic method. However, while it will clean the interior of the oven equally well, some folks find thoroughly rinsing away the powder inside the oven to be more challenging than rinsing an easy access area like the door. Complete cleaning the door window with a soft cloth and cleaning solution for windows for a final shine, and you can once again walk by your oven with a clear conscience.