How To Easily Clean Your Oven Door And Finally Get That Layer Of Grease Off

Every time you walk by, it's there ... you try to ignore it, but to no avail. The dirty, greasy oven in your kitchen needs cleaning, especially the oven door and its glass window. You want to clean it, but the time investment will be significant, and you are concerned that the results will be less than you desire. The good news is that if you employ an old cleaning favorite, Bar Keepers Friend, you can feel certain that you'll get good cleaning results. Why is that?

Bar Keepers Friend combines an extremely mild abrasive nature with oxalic acid. Oxalic acid, found in many vegetables and plants, is an organic compound that is non-toxic (although it is still prudent to wear gloves when using it). It is useful for many tasks, such as cleaning your washing machine. The acid breaks down grease and grime common to dirty ovens. The mild abrasive qualities then help you scrub away that grime, lifting any residue that is stubbornly resisting the acid. It is a very effective one-two punch. But even so, it is safe to use on glass as the abrasive is too mild to mar the surface.