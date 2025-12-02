The Clever Oven-Cleaning Trick That'll Be A Game-Changer For Your Kitchen

To clean the interior surfaces of your oven, start by removing the metal racks. Next, grab an old toothbrush and your go-to cleaning solution. Note that many oven cleaners contain harsh chemicals that could be harmful to your health and potentially the oven's liner, so you may want to use a natural cleaner instead. A safe option is a simple baking soda paste, which you can make with 3 parts baking soda and 1 part water. For extra cleaning power, feel free to add vinegar or dish soap with a degreaser. Dip the old toothbrush in the paste, and scrub the inside of your oven, corners and all. Another option is to apply the paste and let it sit overnight before cleaning with the toothbrush.

As for the metal racks? While you could use steel wool and wire brushes for this part, a toothbrush will get the job done, especially in those tight joints where the wires meet and grime has a tendency to build up. To clean the racks, place them in the bathtub (or in an extra-large sink, if you have one), plug the drain, and fill it with hot water. Add a dishwasher tablet to the water, let the racks soak for several hours, and scrub them with your toothbrush. Rinse off the debris, and wipe them down with a sponge, if needed.

To take this hack even further, try making the ultimate cleaning device with two toothbrushes. Simply tie the toothbrushes together with the bristles facing each other. Place the toothbrushes around each wire of the rack so there's a toothbrush head on each side. When you slide the tool down the wire, it will clean both sides with ease. Pretty cool, right?