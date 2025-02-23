Easy And Affordable Oven Cleaning Hacks For A Spotless Appliance

The kitchen is arguably one of the areas of your home where you spend the most time cleaning. While you might wipe down some of the most conspicuous spots on a regular basis (such as counters, the sink, and your stove top), it's understandably easy to forget or procrastinate on cleaning spots that are less visible — and when it comes to how to correctly clean a kitchen, there are few things more neglected than the oven.

Cleaning your oven goes beyond aesthetics. A chronically dirty oven can decrease the overall function of the appliance, and possibly even interfere with the cooking process. What's more, neglected spills that are left to bake over and over again are at risk of becoming fire hazards, too. As a rule of thumb, most experts recommend cleaning the inside of your oven at least once every three to six months. You may need to clean your oven more often, in fact, in the case of frequent use, or whenever spills and splatters occur.

Cleaning the inside and exterior oven doesn't have to be an all-day chore, nor does it need to be expensive. In most cases, you can use simple ingredients and techniques for cleaning your oven that you likely already have at your disposal.