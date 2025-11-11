How To Easily Clean Your Washing Machine With Just One Affordable Household Staple

When was the last time you actually looked inside your washing machine instead of just starting another load ... even if you are tall enough to see the grime in that top-load washer you regret buying? Every wash cycle pulls out dirt, body oils, soap residue, and pet hair from your laundry. While some of that drains away with the water, a surprising amount can cling to the drum, rubber seals, and detergent compartments. Over time, that buildup becomes a breeding ground for mildew and odor-causing bacteria. Luckily, there's an old-school cleaning staple that can help: Bar Keepers Friend.

Bar Keepers Friend has been used for many years to scrub sinks and stovetops, but it's also a go-to secret for appliance maintenance. This is an acidic cleaner versus a bleach-based alternative like Comet. This makes it gentler, especially when you use it on things like stainless steel and glass. So, instead of leaving streaks or scratches on your washing machine's exterior, this cleaner can polish off fingerprints, detergent drips, and that gray film that seems to settle on appliances over time. Using a light application inside your washer can cut through those stubborn films of lint, detergent scum, and hidden residue that other cleaners miss. It's also affordable, effective, and may already be sitting in your cleaning cabinet. This cleaning hack could upgrade your laundry routine and help prolong the life of your washing machine.