How To Easily Clean Your Washing Machine With Just One Affordable Household Staple
When was the last time you actually looked inside your washing machine instead of just starting another load ... even if you are tall enough to see the grime in that top-load washer you regret buying? Every wash cycle pulls out dirt, body oils, soap residue, and pet hair from your laundry. While some of that drains away with the water, a surprising amount can cling to the drum, rubber seals, and detergent compartments. Over time, that buildup becomes a breeding ground for mildew and odor-causing bacteria. Luckily, there's an old-school cleaning staple that can help: Bar Keepers Friend.
Bar Keepers Friend has been used for many years to scrub sinks and stovetops, but it's also a go-to secret for appliance maintenance. This is an acidic cleaner versus a bleach-based alternative like Comet. This makes it gentler, especially when you use it on things like stainless steel and glass. So, instead of leaving streaks or scratches on your washing machine's exterior, this cleaner can polish off fingerprints, detergent drips, and that gray film that seems to settle on appliances over time. Using a light application inside your washer can cut through those stubborn films of lint, detergent scum, and hidden residue that other cleaners miss. It's also affordable, effective, and may already be sitting in your cleaning cabinet. This cleaning hack could upgrade your laundry routine and help prolong the life of your washing machine.
How Bar Keepers Friend can better clean your washing machine
Vinegar rinses can do a decent job at refreshing your washing machine's drum, but they often miss that ring that forms along the tub and mold that collects in door seals. By using a sprinkle of Bar Keeper's Friend with a damp sponge, you can cut through the washing machine buildup that's been clinging on for months. Let it sit for a moment, wipe it down, and the washer will look cared for instead of just used. From scrubbing the rubber seals on front-loaders to tackling utility sinks, Bar Keepers Friend even steps beyond washing machine duty to clean your whole laundry area, including vinyl, granite, stone, and tile floors.
Mistakes to avoid when using Bar Keepers Friend on a washing machine include not rinsing it thoroughly and failing to use the right product on stainless steel appliances. Bar Keepers Friend makes a Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish that can be gentler on these services. Also, be careful with painted metal surfaces. Testing it on a small area can ensure it doesn't cause any damage.