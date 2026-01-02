Dollar Tree Hack: Turn Kitchen Supplies Into Clever Toilet Paper Storage

Toilet paper is a bathroom essential you never want to run out of. But finding a spot for all those extra rolls? It can be a bit tricky when you have limited space. Luckily, there's a toilet paper storage solution that requires just a short list of supplies. It can even help free up that cluttered bathroom cabinet — giving you more room for the necessities. This clever DIY was shared by YouTuber Bargain Bethany, and it starts with a trip to your local Dollar Tree for kitchen racks, baskets, and cable ties. By combining the items together, you can create an organizer for toilet paper so it's always close at hand.

You'll need three Cooking Concepts Metal Cooling Racks from Dollar Tree's kitchen section. Although a simple item, the racks can actually be used for other creative Dollar Tree hacks as well! You're also going to want to grab a few containers, such as the Essentials Plastic Woven-Designed Storage Baskets. They come in a variety of colors, so pick ones that will best match your bathroom. For a different look, Dollar Tree also carries other options, like the Essentials Round Wire Baskets.

The next supply on the list is a pack of nylon cable ties. In the project, they are what allows you to attach everything together. After you've gathered all of your items, consider spray painting the cooling racks if there's another color you'd prefer — such as black, white, or gold. However, since they are silver, they might go with your decor already, which will save you time and the additional step.