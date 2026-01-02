Dollar Tree Hack: Turn Kitchen Supplies Into Clever Toilet Paper Storage
Toilet paper is a bathroom essential you never want to run out of. But finding a spot for all those extra rolls? It can be a bit tricky when you have limited space. Luckily, there's a toilet paper storage solution that requires just a short list of supplies. It can even help free up that cluttered bathroom cabinet — giving you more room for the necessities. This clever DIY was shared by YouTuber Bargain Bethany, and it starts with a trip to your local Dollar Tree for kitchen racks, baskets, and cable ties. By combining the items together, you can create an organizer for toilet paper so it's always close at hand.
You'll need three Cooking Concepts Metal Cooling Racks from Dollar Tree's kitchen section. Although a simple item, the racks can actually be used for other creative Dollar Tree hacks as well! You're also going to want to grab a few containers, such as the Essentials Plastic Woven-Designed Storage Baskets. They come in a variety of colors, so pick ones that will best match your bathroom. For a different look, Dollar Tree also carries other options, like the Essentials Round Wire Baskets.
The next supply on the list is a pack of nylon cable ties. In the project, they are what allows you to attach everything together. After you've gathered all of your items, consider spray painting the cooling racks if there's another color you'd prefer — such as black, white, or gold. However, since they are silver, they might go with your decor already, which will save you time and the additional step.
Store your toilet paper in style with this simple organizer
Begin by laying the vertical cooling racks onto a large surface. Line them up so they are side by side. Next, use cable ties to secure the racks together, creating one long piece. Turn the organizer so that it's now laying vertically on your surface. Map out where you would like your baskets to go on the racks — then, attach them using the cable ties. Since you'll be filling them with toilet paper rolls, just make sure there's enough room between them. Cut off all of the cable ties' tails so that it looks neat and professional.
It's time to find a spot in your bathroom for your new storage solution. It can be hung on the back of the door using hooks, such as this Over the Door Six-Hook Hanger from Dollar Tree. You could also find an empty wall and secure it with nails or self-adhesive hooks. The baskets will be perfect for storing extra rolls of toilet paper so that you're never in a jam. You can also save one of the baskets for other items if you'd like to mix things up.
The organizer can assist in saying goodbye to bathroom clutter, and you can upgrade it in various ways, too. Glue one of Dollar Tree's Jot Frameless Chalk Boards to the top of the piece and use it to write adorable messages (or fun bathroom humor). You could also attach silk or plastic flowers onto the baskets or around the wire racks. Wrap fairy lights around the piece and it could help illuminate the bathroom at night.