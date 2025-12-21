This Creative Dollar Tree Hack Organizes Your Shoe Clutter With An Unexpected Item

You'll need eight Dollar Tree cooling racks and zip ties, like the Tool Bench Nylon Cable Ties also at Dollar Tree. Take one pack of racks, then move them away from each other until a square (with a narrow rectangle on each side) forms. In each rectangle, add two zip ties to the top and two to the bottom, where the racks overlap. You'll add four zip ties to each rectangle, but you can use more for additional stability. Finally, snip the excess zip ties with a wire cutter, which will ensure the cleanest cut. Repeat with one more pack, making sure it's the same length as the first shelf. You should now have two wire shelves — one for the bottom of the shoe rack and one for the top.

Set one of the wire shelves on a flat surface, feet down, and separate the third pair of racks. Place one rack (with the feet facing inward) against the short side of the shelf, then attach with zip ties. Repeat on the other side with the second rack. At this point, the racks won't be supported, so lay the unit on its side. To add the top, use zip ties to connect the second shelf to the free edges of the cooling racks.

Separate the final pair of racks to make the back of your organizer. Set them side by side, long sides together and feet facing the same way, and connect with three zip ties. Place them against the back of your shoe rack, and secure with four zip ties on each side. The result? An entranceway shoe storage idea that'll keep chaos in check.