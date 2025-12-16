Say Goodbye To Clutter In The New Year: Nate Berkus' Top Tip For A Fresh Start

While some people might wait for spring cleaning to get their decluttering done, giving your closet an overhaul right at the beginning of the year sets the tone for your closet and your overall vibe for the months ahead. In his Homes & Gardens interview, Nate Berkus states, "My closet gets a major overhaul and edit every new year as well as the interiors of every drawer." In other words, he takes the time to reevaluate everything he keeps in his closet, giving him the chance to make a bold new statement in the new year and create space for any new gifts he's gotten over the holiday season.

You can do the same thing by thinking like a professional designer while you declutter your home. Are there clothes or shoes in your closet that you never wear? Have you been storing something in your closet that makes more sense in another space? Is your closet the perfect candidate for a clever floating shelf to be installed? These are all questions you need to ask in order to declutter successfully. Once you've taken the time to reorient your closet for the new year, you can feel empowered to tackle other rooms.

You can do this in the closets throughout your home, but it really serves best when you do it in your bedroom. "Your bedroom is maybe the most important room in your home," Berkus says. "It's where you sleep and rejuvenate. Keep it tidy and continually edit and declutter throughout the year." A tidy closet is a major step toward a bedroom atmosphere that is more conducive to sleep and reduced anxiety — a gift you'll be grateful for all year long.