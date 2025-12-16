Say Goodbye To Clutter In The New Year: Nate Berkus' Top Tip For A Fresh Start
At the beginning of every new year, we make a list of all the goals we hope to achieve over the next 12 months. A popular resolution over the last few years has been decluttering, the art of transforming your home from a messy space into one that's tidy and ordered. Anyone who has tried to declutter their home before knows that it can seem like a monumental task. While you don't need to go for all new minimalist decor in the new year, it's still worthwhile to examine what can go. Where should you begin? Celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus has a top tip on how you can begin the new year with a fresh start by tackling your bedroom closet first.
In a 2023 interview with Homes & Gardens, Berkus states that your closet is the perfect place to begin your new year decluttering. "Closet decluttering is a must for the New Year, especially if your goals involve changing up your look or being more conscious of how much you own, or if you have had an influx of new items as gifts," Berkus said. Everyone wants their bedroom closets to be well-organized and calming spaces. However, they often become an overflow of extra clothing and random items you just want out of the way. Berkus notes that when you take the time to declutter your closet, you create a nice, calming interior, helping your bedroom to become an oasis and refuge, rather than a place of mess and stress.
Berkus says to overhaul your closet for the new year
While some people might wait for spring cleaning to get their decluttering done, giving your closet an overhaul right at the beginning of the year sets the tone for your closet and your overall vibe for the months ahead. In his Homes & Gardens interview, Nate Berkus states, "My closet gets a major overhaul and edit every new year as well as the interiors of every drawer." In other words, he takes the time to reevaluate everything he keeps in his closet, giving him the chance to make a bold new statement in the new year and create space for any new gifts he's gotten over the holiday season.
You can do the same thing by thinking like a professional designer while you declutter your home. Are there clothes or shoes in your closet that you never wear? Have you been storing something in your closet that makes more sense in another space? Is your closet the perfect candidate for a clever floating shelf to be installed? These are all questions you need to ask in order to declutter successfully. Once you've taken the time to reorient your closet for the new year, you can feel empowered to tackle other rooms.
You can do this in the closets throughout your home, but it really serves best when you do it in your bedroom. "Your bedroom is maybe the most important room in your home," Berkus says. "It's where you sleep and rejuvenate. Keep it tidy and continually edit and declutter throughout the year." A tidy closet is a major step toward a bedroom atmosphere that is more conducive to sleep and reduced anxiety — a gift you'll be grateful for all year long.