Reasons To Embrace A Minimalist Decor Style In The New Year

The trends for 2025 seem to be underconsumption, budgeting, and decluttering. While this may be a reflection of the current economy, there is also something to be said about paring down your belongings for a clean look — sometimes less really is more.

But a minimalist style doesn't mean you have to subject yourself to the sad millennial beige or white-out kitchens, and it doesn't even mean you have to avoid color altogether. Minimalism doesn't mean having nothing, but rather creating a life and living space that are curated to your wants, needs, and likes, without all the extra chaos-inducing junk. If you are wanting to embrace minimalist design in the new year, there is a ton of inspiration out there.

Before you start decorating, however, the first step of minimalism is decluttering to make sure your belongings are intentional, functional, and still "spark joy," as Marie Kondo would say. Only after you rid your space of unnecessary clutter can you begin to redecorate, redesign, and rediscover the Zen side of your home. Not only can you save a little money by not filling your space with stuff you don't need, but your home will feel calmer too.