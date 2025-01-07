Reasons To Embrace A Minimalist Decor Style In The New Year
The trends for 2025 seem to be underconsumption, budgeting, and decluttering. While this may be a reflection of the current economy, there is also something to be said about paring down your belongings for a clean look — sometimes less really is more.
But a minimalist style doesn't mean you have to subject yourself to the sad millennial beige or white-out kitchens, and it doesn't even mean you have to avoid color altogether. Minimalism doesn't mean having nothing, but rather creating a life and living space that are curated to your wants, needs, and likes, without all the extra chaos-inducing junk. If you are wanting to embrace minimalist design in the new year, there is a ton of inspiration out there.
Before you start decorating, however, the first step of minimalism is decluttering to make sure your belongings are intentional, functional, and still "spark joy," as Marie Kondo would say. Only after you rid your space of unnecessary clutter can you begin to redecorate, redesign, and rediscover the Zen side of your home. Not only can you save a little money by not filling your space with stuff you don't need, but your home will feel calmer too.
Current minimalist trends to try in your home
One of the key aspects of minimalism are intentionality and longevity. This means that you want to purchase items that you truly love — and ones that are high quality enough to last you for years. While buying quality items (especially furniture) can be pricey, think of it as a long-term investment that you will be able to use for years to come. A great way to save money and incorporate quality furniture pieces to style your home is by shopping vintage or secondhand. Look for pieces made with a sturdy frame, as you can always reupholster or refinish ... but you at least know that the piece has solid structural integrity.
When looking for decor or finishes to add to your home, you don't have to stick with neutrals or simple shapes and lines. In fact, interesting pieces stand out more in a less crowded space, so minimalist environments are great for showcasing your style.
If you do prefer a more neutral environment, you can keep it feeling warm and cozy with the addition of wood accents and some earth tones. Green and blue are particularly calming and will still feel organic while adding a bit of color. If you want to create a focal point, you can also add some small pops of bright colors, like red.
The real key to minimalism? Patience and decluttering
In 2025, the world is more fast-paced than ever, so it makes sense to want to achieve a semblance of calm in your own home. But if you want your space to feel like your own, it can take some time to get it to where you want it to be. Although it takes little effort to shop for decor and furniture, have an Amazon package delivered the same day, or embrace a totally new style every year, there's a good chance you will keep cycling through trends until you learn what you actually like.
Taking the time to decorate slowly will not only save you money, but it will also help you choose items that you truly like, want, and will keep for years to come. Although there has been a significant trend of "organization," especially on TikTok, the key to a minimalist home is not buying more. It's buying less, and owning less. You don't need five mini-fridges, a full-on outfit for your Stanley cup, or acrylic containers for all of your food that already comes pre-packaged.
Instead of adding more storage, consider downsizing your belongings with minimalism in mind to fit comfortably in the space you are currently in. You'll save money and it's better on the environment, too. Chances are, you will discover a whole treasure trove of things you forgot you even had.