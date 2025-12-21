This Indoor Plant Has Striking, Unique Leaves And Thrives Without Direct Sunlight

Light is important for all plants. It is the primary engine of photosynthesis, the process by which plants grow and remain healthy. When it comes to indoor plants, however, light requirements can get tricky. They still need it in order to grow, but they are not nearly as demanding as outdoor plants. In fact, there are a number of different houseplants that can thrive on little to no direct sunlight at all. The nerve plant (Fittonia albivenis) is one of them.

Attaining its name from the complex network of veins that map their way along the leaves, the nerve plant grows in clumps of thick foliage that can sometimes grow in excess of 8 inches tall. The leaves come in several different colors, including green, pink, silver, and lavender. The veins also offer a kaleidoscope of color combos. It is not uncommon to see green leaves with red veins or silver leaves with white veins. They make a great visual statement and serve to brighten up any room they are put in.

And, yes, we mean any room in the house because the nerve plant does not need direct sunlight in order to maintain its vibrancy. In its natural rainforest habitat, nerve plants receive filtered sunlight from the canopy above. Therefore, even if you have the shades down or keep the plant relatively far away from the window, it will serve as one of the best low-maintenance houseplants you could ask for.