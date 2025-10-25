The 5 Best Ways To Keep Winter Weeds Out Of Your Yard For Good

Just because the upcoming months on the calendar show the arrival of the cold trio (December, January, and February), that doesn't mean you won't have to deal with weeds in your yard. Weeds are a pervasive problem: Whether they are invading your garden or growing up through the cracks of your concrete pavers, the fact is that you are going to have to deal with weeds as a homeowner. And yes, that includes during the winter.

Winter weeds have unique properties that allow them to grow in colder weather. This is due to quiescence, a built-in biological timer that tells them when the conditions are perfect for sprouting. Winter weeds can also have extensive and strong root systems that will allow them to store more energy and grow more aggressively.

It's important to note that winter weeds won't just grow in mild winter climates. They will also grow in harsher climates, such as those of New England, the Midwest, and northwestern states. Weeds are known to be tough, and they prevail. So, today, we're going to present the five best ways to keep winter weeds out of your yard for good. And it all starts with knowing what you're looking for.