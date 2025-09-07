The Essential Timing Tip That Makes Pulling Weeds A Whole Lot Easier

The reason pulling weeds after it rains is so effective is because the soil is more workable. But if it hasn't rained in a while and you need to get the weeds out of your garden before they spread, you can actually do this yourself. Simply water the area using a hose or watering can, taking care not to soak the ground too much. Use a similar amount of water to what you might get from a light rainfall, and then leave it to soak for a few hours. This will allow the soil time to become flexible and mean that you won't be pulling up chunks of your precious soil along with the weeds.

A great time to do this is actually in the spring. Pulling weeds at this time of year is called "pre-sprouting" because many annual common lawn weeds like crabgrass (Digitaria ischaemum), carpetweed (Mollugo verticillata), and spurge (Euphorbia) tend to grow seeds in the spring or summer, which can result in your lawn or flowers being overrun. Pulling the weeds from soft soil before they are able to spread their seeds in the spring is therefore a great idea to prevent their numbers from increasing. Additionally, you can put pre-sprouted weeds directly into your compost because their seeds have not yet developed and therefore will not grow in your mixture. In order to be sure no seeds survive, however, it is a good idea to learn how to compost to ensure that it gets hot enough to kill the seeds off, about 145 degrees Fahrenheit.