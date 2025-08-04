The Surefire Way To Keep Weeds From Growing Between Pavers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Uses for pavers in landscaping are as varied as the plethora of styles and designs on the market. They can elevate your outdoor entertaining space or garden when turned into a brick paver patio or used as a material to build a brick paver garden path or walkway. Walkways and garden paths can take your home's curb appeal to the next level. In some cases, a paved path can improve safety, especially if it connects two areas that will be heavily traveled, like between a driveway and an entryway. Larger pavers can be used to create a patio to surround a fire pit, providing a cozy and stylish spot for entertaining guests.

Whatever your project, you want to keep it looking beautiful year-round, and the best way to do that is to keep it weed-free. We all know that is much easier said than done. Weeds are spread in many different ways and come from many different sources. Weed seeds can be spread by yard machinery, wind, birds, other animals, or your shoes. Some weeds even lie dormant in the ground until landscaping brings them to the surface where they can get the sunlight and nutrients they need to flourish. You can take steps to prevent them from sprouting among your pavers by preparing your project area with a thick base or applying a polymeric sand, but regularly maintaining your lawn and ensuring your pavers are free from debris is the best way to keep them at bay.