Pulling Weeds Is So Much Easier With The Help Of One Everyday Kitchen Essential

For this approach, you'll need a standard kitchen fork and a pair of gardening gloves. If you can spare a fork from your own kitchen, consider adding it to your gardening toolbox. Just be sure to designate this fork for weeding only, and avoid returning it to your kitchen drawer. You can also find inexpensive forks at the thrift store. Next, scrape the fork between your plants to dislodge tiny weeds. For weeds that are slightly bigger but still quite small, shove the tines into the soil, making sure to place the fork at the bottom of the weed. This will ensure the tines can properly grab the roots. Apply some force until you can no longer push the fork, then lift it up. This motion will remove the plant and roots from the soil, which may be difficult to do if you're just using your hands.

Worth mentioning, this hack is best for pulling out smaller weeds when they haven't established a strong root system. But take note: This kitchen fork method is best for overall maintenance, rather than tackling full-grown weeds. If your yard is overrun with weeds or you need to kill weeds permanently in a large area, you may need help from lawn care professionals or a landscaping company.