The Best Way To Dispose Of Gasoline You Didn't Use In Your Lawn Mower
We've all found ourselves storing extra gasoline in our garages. Maybe you stocked up on too much of it earlier in the summer, or you decided not to mow the lawn as much, but instead let it grow longer to prevent the spread of weeds. Or perhaps you ditched your gas-guzzling mower entirely and opted for a cleaner, battery-powered lawnmower. Now, what do you do with all that extra gasoline? Exxon Mobil states that, in general, gasoline should be used within the same month it was purchased, although properly stored gasoline can maintain its quality for at least six months. So, what's the best way to dispose of it? The answer is straightforward: Look for a place that's safe, legal, certified, nearby, and open as soon as possible.
Leaving unused gasoline around is a dangerous practice. Something to keep in mind is that gasoline burns easily, making it ideal for internal combustion engines, like those in lawn mowers. But it's not only a highly flammable liquid; it also produces highly flammable vapors that are toxic to human health. And since the vapors are heavier than air, the ones from a spill or open container can linger in low-lying areas, just waiting to burst into flames from static electricity, a lit item, or when a power tool or electric outlet sparks. After you've identified a disposal location (more on that in a moment), make sure you store your gas can in a well-ventilated area so that any leaking vapors disperse safely. An important part of storage is ensuring that your container is away from heat sources and out of sunlight. Also, don't wait too long. Disposing of your unused gasoline promptly is important for the safety of you, your family, and your property.
How to find the closest place to legally and safely dispose of gasoline
It's not terribly difficult to find a disposal facility that accepts gasoline at no cost to you. Gasoline is a hazardous waste, which is why federal law requires states to establish hazardous waste facilities or allow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to manage one in that state. Municipality-run facilities also exist, depending on your location. You can find your nearest waste management program through the EPA's website, or by just typing "gasoline" and your zip code into Earth911's search engine. These facilities generally employ workers specifically trained in handling gasoline and other hazardous materials.
The key is to transport the gasoline in a sealable container approved by either Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). An approved container will be either of metal or durable plastic and labeled with the word "Gasoline" or "Flammable." It is important to keep in mind that many municipalities have recycling centers that only accept hazardous materials on specific days of the month or year. If you'd rather not wait until the next time your facility of choice is open, contact your favorite car mechanic to see if they accept gasoline for recycling. Car repair shops may not have the capacity to accept larger quantities of gasoline, and they may also charge a fee, but they may be open when your municipal facility isn't.
What you shouldn't do is pour gasoline down the drain or into sewers, use it to kill weeds, bury it in your yard, or burn it. Not only are those all likely criminal offenses, but they also risk harming wildlife, causing a fire, or contaminating your own drinking water supply.