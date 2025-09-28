The Best Way To Dispose Of Gasoline You Didn't Use In Your Lawn Mower

We've all found ourselves storing extra gasoline in our garages. Maybe you stocked up on too much of it earlier in the summer, or you decided not to mow the lawn as much, but instead let it grow longer to prevent the spread of weeds. Or perhaps you ditched your gas-guzzling mower entirely and opted for a cleaner, battery-powered lawnmower. Now, what do you do with all that extra gasoline? Exxon Mobil states that, in general, gasoline should be used within the same month it was purchased, although properly stored gasoline can maintain its quality for at least six months. So, what's the best way to dispose of it? The answer is straightforward: Look for a place that's safe, legal, certified, nearby, and open as soon as possible.

Leaving unused gasoline around is a dangerous practice. Something to keep in mind is that gasoline burns easily, making it ideal for internal combustion engines, like those in lawn mowers. But it's not only a highly flammable liquid; it also produces highly flammable vapors that are toxic to human health. And since the vapors are heavier than air, the ones from a spill or open container can linger in low-lying areas, just waiting to burst into flames from static electricity, a lit item, or when a power tool or electric outlet sparks. After you've identified a disposal location (more on that in a moment), make sure you store your gas can in a well-ventilated area so that any leaking vapors disperse safely. An important part of storage is ensuring that your container is away from heat sources and out of sunlight. Also, don't wait too long. Disposing of your unused gasoline promptly is important for the safety of you, your family, and your property.