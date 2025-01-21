Should You Freak Out If Your Outlet Sparks?

You've just put your infant to bed, or perhaps slid your copy of "X-Men No. 7" into its acid-free archival sleeve for the night. You tiptoe to the door and realize you forgot to plug in the baby monitor or the "Mission Impossible"-style array of laser beams surrounding your comic book vault. As you push the plug into the outlet, you notice a tiny spark in one of the receptacle slots. Well, you think, that's it. You have to find a new place to live now, and you'll stand there with a fire extinguisher until the moving van arrives.

Don't panic. You need to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible, but odds are that what you just experienced isn't merely normal, but universal. The spark you're seeing is what happens when an electric current jumps a small distance from one conductor to another. It's what happens when static electricity jumps from your finger to a doorknob, and it's what happens when a bolt of lightning strikes the ground.

Harmless sparks are extremely common; more dangerous ones look and act differently, and are referred to by electricians and home inspectors as electrical arcs. And remember: it's always a good idea to call a professional to get a second look at any potential electric concerns.